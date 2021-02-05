F1 Chief Not In Favour Of Vaccinating Drivers Despite Races In Coronavirus-hit Countries

With COVID-19 vaccination drives yet to hit maximum efficiency, the vaccination of more influential people over those who need it most has become a huge point of contention. The debate is set to grow even more heated as the Tokyo Olympics approach, with countries planning to prioritise the immunisation of athletes ahead of the tournament. With most sports struggling to stay afloat in the audience-less reality of the pandemic, the F1 has not been spared either. However, despite the troubles and fragilities of bio-secure bubbles, new F1 chief Stefano Domenicali is adamant that his drivers should not cut lines in order to receive the vaccines.

We're getting closer... ⏳



Which one are you most excited for?



Reminder of all your pre-season dates 👉 https://t.co/m7JIVvWeMt#F1 pic.twitter.com/jQ7LsVlDcT — Formula 1 (@F1) February 4, 2021

Also Read | F1 Star Hamilton Vows To Fight To Improve Human Rights

F1 to go ahead without vaccination for drivers?

With the Formula 1 gearing up for its most ambitious season yet, boss Stefano Domenicali's statement about athletes getting vaccines on priority may be a welcome change for some. However, the goodwill behind the gesture may spell some trouble for the organisation, as they stand to lose massive amounts (that they cannot afford to) in the event of a major outbreak in the bubble. Of the 23 races planned for the upcoming season, many will take place in high-risk countries where the virus is still raging.

Also Read | Is Lewis Hamilton Set To REJECT Mercedes Deal Over Unfulfilled 'TV Revenues Share' Demand?

Already, six drivers on the circuit have confirmed that they have tested positive for the virus. These include seven-time Mercedes' World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and McLaren's Lando Norris. Besides the drivers, a number of teams have reported cases within their staff and management as well, causing many drivers to miss out on important races.

In a statement on the F1's vaccination policy, Domenicali reiterated that: "This is a very important point. The most vulnerable, that is priority one. We don't want to jump on the line of vaccination. We need to be prudent and see and respect what is the situation with the more vulnerable people and we don't want to be seen as the ones taking away for sure".

Also Read | Formula 1 News: F1 Season To Start In Bahrain After Australian GP Postponed

F1 2021 schedule

The updated F1 2021 schedule now looks as follows:

28 March – Bahrain (Sakhir)

18 April - Italy (Imola*)

2 May - TBC

9 May – Spain (Barcelona)

23 May – Monaco (Monaco)

6 June – Azerbaijan (Baku)

13 June – Canada (Montreal)

27 June – France (Le Castellet)

4 July – Austria (Spielberg)

18 July – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

1 August – Hungary (Budapest)

29 August – Belgium (Spa)

5 September – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

12 September – Italy (Monza)

26 September – Russia (Sochi)

3 October – Singapore (Singapore)

10 October – Japan (Suzuka)

24 October – USA (Austin)

31 October – Mexico (Mexico City)

7 November – Brazil (Sao Paulo)

21 November - Australia (Melbourne*)

5 December - Saudi Arabia (Jeddah**)

12 December - Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)

Also Read | Japan's Yuki Tsunoda To Race For Scuderia AlphaTauri In 2021 F1 Season

Image Credits: AP