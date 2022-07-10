Last Updated:

F1 Condemns Fan Behaviour As Shocking Reports Emerge Of Sexual Harassment At Austrian GP

F1 released a statement to confirm that they will take action against the perpetrators after reports emerged that there was sexual harassment at Austrian GP.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
F1: Austrian GP fan behavior

F1 has released an official statement to confirm that they will take action against the perpetrators after reports emerged that there was sexual harassment at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday. As per some reports, female fans claimed that they not only had their pictures taken without their consent, but they also suffered verbal abuse.

F1 condemns 'unacceptable comments' at Austrian GP

After some fans took to social media to raise concerns about the harassment witnessed at the Austrian GP, F1 released an official statement to condemn these 'unacceptable comments.' Their complete statement read,

"We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix.

We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

F1 fan behaviour has already been in question by Lewis Hamilton

While F1 released a shocking statement of reports emerging that a certain section of fans were harassed, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton had already questioned some of their behaviour earlier. The Brit's comments came after some fans cheered when he crashed into the wall during qualifying on Friday.

READ | F1 2022 Results: Updated driver & constructor standings after Carlos Sainz wins British GP

After hearing their cheers, Hamilton said (as quoted by Motorsport.com), "I'm grateful that I wasn't in a hospital, and I wasn't heavily injured, but you should never cheer someone's downfall or someone's injury or crash. It shouldn't have happened in Silverstone, even though it wasn't obviously a crash, and it shouldn't have happened here."

READ | Red Bull cry foul over Perez's Austrian GP grid penalty; 'Should've been dealt with early'

Meanwhile, Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff added, "The booing is a personal attack on the driver. Fans should just put themselves in the position and that they are standing up there and they are being booed and I think that's not right for the driver, that Christian [Horner] was being booed in Silverstone. So hopefully we can talk sense. We love the fans, we want them to be there, we want them to be emotional and passionate, but maybe when it gets personal that shouldn't happen."

READ | Zhou Guanyu feared F1 car would catch fire with him trapped inside
READ | Austrian Grand Prix live streaming: How to watch F1 in India, US & UK? Check timings here
COMMENT