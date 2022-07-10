F1 Condemns Fan Behaviour As Shocking Reports Emerge Of Sexual Harassment At Austrian GP

F1 has released an official statement to confirm that they will take action against the perpetrators after reports emerged that there was sexual harassment at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday. As per some reports, female fans claimed that they not only had their pictures taken without their consent, but they also suffered verbal abuse.

F1 condemns 'unacceptable comments' at Austrian GP

After some fans took to social media to raise concerns about the harassment witnessed at the Austrian GP, F1 released an official statement to condemn these 'unacceptable comments.' Their complete statement read,

"We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix. We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents. “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Who is in charge of security at the Red Bull Ring?



Hey @F1 @fia @Ben_Sulayem @fiawim @Silbellot @redbull @redbullracing, below are a bunch of tweets about people, particularly women, being harassed at the #AustrianGP this weekend. What can they do to protect themselves? https://t.co/GJiZDT5dgV — Melanie 🏁 (@MotoMel89) July 9, 2022

F1 fan behaviour has already been in question by Lewis Hamilton

While F1 released a shocking statement of reports emerging that a certain section of fans were harassed, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton had already questioned some of their behaviour earlier. The Brit's comments came after some fans cheered when he crashed into the wall during qualifying on Friday.

After hearing their cheers, Hamilton said (as quoted by Motorsport.com), "I'm grateful that I wasn't in a hospital, and I wasn't heavily injured, but you should never cheer someone's downfall or someone's injury or crash. It shouldn't have happened in Silverstone, even though it wasn't obviously a crash, and it shouldn't have happened here."

Meanwhile, Silver Arrows boss Toto Wolff added, "The booing is a personal attack on the driver. Fans should just put themselves in the position and that they are standing up there and they are being booed and I think that's not right for the driver, that Christian [Horner] was being booed in Silverstone. So hopefully we can talk sense. We love the fans, we want them to be there, we want them to be emotional and passionate, but maybe when it gets personal that shouldn't happen."