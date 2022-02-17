F1: Michael Masi Removed As FIA Race Director After Abu Dhabi GP Controversy

Michael Masi has been sacked as the F1 race director with immediate effect on February 17 after a detailed investigation was carried out in last year's season finale in Abu Dhabi. While the Australian motorsports official will no longer continue in his role, he has been offered another job within the FIA.

For the F1 2022 season, the FIA will alternate between WEC race director Eduardo Freitas and former DTM race director Niels Wittich. Moreover, the motorsports governing body will introduce significant changes in the race control system, including banning direct team communications to the director.

FIA confirmed the sacking of Michael Masi via a post put up on their official social media handle. The axing of the Australian motorsports official was announced in a speech made by FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem on Thursday. In his speech, he not only informed the fans that Masi will now take up another role but also explained the necessary changes that will take place in the sport after the F1 Commission Meeting in London.

"Firstly, to assist the race director in the decision-making process, a Virtual Race Control Room will be created. Alike the Video Assistance Referee, VAR, in football, it will be positioned in one of the FIA offices as a backup outside the circuit. In real-time connection with the FIA F1 race director, it will help to apply the sporting regulations using the most modern technological tools," the FIA president said. "Secondly, direct radio communications during the race, currently broadcast live by all TVs, will be removed in order to protect the race director from any pressure and allow him to take decisions peacefully. It will still be possible to ask questions to the race director, according to a well-defined and non-intrusive process," he added.

Procedures behind safety car to be reassessed by F1 Sporting Advisory Committee

Thirdly, the FIA president said that unlapping procedures behind safety car will be reassessed by the F1 Sporting Advisory Committee and presented to the next F1 Commission prior to the start of the season.

"Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will act alternatively as race director, assisted by Herbie Blash as a permanent senior advisor.

Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as F1 race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA," Mohammed bin Sulayem said.

"I presented this complete plan to the members of the World Motor Sport Council and the Senate who gave their full support.

With this plan, FIA opens the way for a new step forward in F1 refereeing. Without the referees, there is no sport. Respect and support of the referees is in the essence of the FIA. That is why these structural changes are crucial in a context of strong development and the legitimate expectations of drivers, teams, manufacturers, organisers, and of course, the fans.

I warmly thank all those who contributed to this reform," he said.