F1 Pre Season Testing 2021 Live: Schedule, Live Stream And Where To Watch

With just two weeks remaining for the 2021 F1 season to begin, it is time for pre-season testing. The 2021 F1 pre-season testing will take place live at the Bahrain International Circuit from March 12-14. With higher temperatures and more predictable weather in Bahrain as compared to Barcelona, teams will find it easier to analyze car and tyre performance.

F1 pre season testing 2021 live: F1 pre-season testing schedule

As per the F1 pre-season testing schedule, all 10 teams will be in action from Friday morning. The morning session will take place from 10 am to 2 pm local time while the afternoon session takes place from 3 pm to 7 pm local time. The list of drivers on day one includes reigning Driver's Champions Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes, four-time Driver's Champion Sebastian Vettel for Aston Martin, Ferrari's new recruit Carlos Sainz and rookie Mick Schumacher for Haas. As per F1's latest rules for pre-season testing, each team can only have one driver out on track for each session.

2021 F1 news: Team changes

Perhaps the biggest 2021 F1 news was that two time Driver's Champion Fernando Alonso is returning to Formula 1 after retiring two years ago. The Spaniard will join the rebranded Alpine (earlier Renault) team for the 2021 F1 season. This is the same team where Alonso was his two championships.

The other significant team change is that Sebastian Vettel has joined Aston Martin after he left the Scuderia outfit because of a miserable 2020 F1 season. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo is set to make his debut with McLaren after Carlos Sainz left McLaren for Ferrari. Sergio Perez replaces Alex Albon at Red Bull while the Alfa Romeo, Mercedes and Williams team remain unchanged. The 2021 F1 season will also see three debutees: AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Haas pairing of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

The Honey Badger sends it ðŸ“¨@danielricciardo is currently fastest with a 1:32.537 as we reach the halfway mark of the morning session ðŸ‘Š#F1 #F1Testing @McLarenF1 pic.twitter.com/kX06hm3ujJ — Formula 1 (@F1) March 12, 2021

Where to watch F1 pre season testing 2021 live in India?

Unfortunately, Indian fans will not be able to watch F1 pre season testing 2021 live on television. However, fans can follow the latest updates of F1 pre season testing 2021 on Formula 1's official page and their official Twitter handle. Meanwhile, fans in over 118 countries can subscribe to F1 TV Pro to follow the latest action.

F1 2021 schedule

The 2021 F1 season is set to begin two weeks after pre-season testing with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28th scheduled as the first race. The action then moves to Italy and Portugal. The Australian Grand Prix, which is usually the first race of the season, is now rescheduled to November.