F1 Standings 2021 Latest: Driver Standings, Constructors Standings After Monaco GP Results

F1 made its much-anticipated return to the streets of Monaco this weekend after the Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, the first time ever since 1954. While there was a lack of overtaking in the Monaco Grand Prix 2021, fans got to see the brilliance of drivers who navigated the narrow corners at the highest of speeds. Here are the Monaco GP results and the latest F1 standings 2021.

Monaco GP results: Max Verstappen beats Carlos Sainz for maiden Monaco Grand Prix win

With pole leader Charles Leclerc out of the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft, Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the pack from the front at the start. The Dutchman's Monaco Grand Prix 2021 got off to a fantastic start as he covered the threat of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to maintain the lead into the first corner and eventually went on to win the race with a flawless drive. Bottas was followed by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who opened up a comfortable gap to the rest of the pack.

Charles will not start the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft which is impossible to fix in time for the start of the race. #MonacoGP — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 23, 2021

Reigning Constructors champions Mercedes had a rare off-day as Bottas was forced into retirement after a disastrous pit stop where the crew were unable to replace the struck right front tyre. Meanwhile, reigning Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton could do no better than seventh, the same position that he started the race with. Mercedes and Hamilton saw both the F1 Driver standings 2021 and the F1 Constructors standings 2021 slip from their hands for the first time since the 2018 season.

With Mercedes having an off day former McLaren teammates Sainz (now at Ferrari) and Lando Norris capitalized to finish P2 and P3 respectively. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez overcut his way from P8 to P4 in the pit stops after his Red Bull team came up with a brilliant strategy. Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel did similar to finish P5, which is by far his and the team's best finish of the year. AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was able to hold off Hamilton to P6 as a disgruntled Brit then salvaged a bonus point for the fastest lap after a late second stop.

Having started on hard tyres from P13, Lance Stoll made a 58-lap stint work to claim an outstanding P8 finish in a track where it is extremely difficult to overtake. The Canadian finished ahead of Esteban Ocon's Alpine with Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi rounding up the top 10. Giovinazzi converted the team's first Q3 of the year on Saturday into their first point of the year on Sunday.

F1 standings 2021: F1 Driver standings 2021 after Monaco Grand Prix 2021

F1 standings 2021: F1 Constructors standings 2021 after Monaco Grand Prix 2021