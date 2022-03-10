The Formula 1 2022 season officially kicks off on Thursday with the official pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain. All 10 teams on the grid for the season will be testing their new F1 cars during the three-day event, ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled to be held on March 20. Motorsport fans will witness live action from the Bahrain testing, which will be the first time they have a complete look at the new cars. The winter testing in Barcelona, held from February 23 to 25 wasn’t telecasted live.

Where and when to watch F1 2022 season Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain?

The F1 pre-season testing at Bahrain will be extensively covered live on F1.com. F1 TV subscribers can watch the session live by buying a subscription. F1 fans in India will be able to enjoy live action from the Bahrain pre-season testing on Disney+Hotstar. At the same time, motorsports fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live telecast on Sky Sports, while the live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app. The coverage is scheduled to begin at 6:50 AM GMT.

F1 2022 Pre-Season Testing at Bahrain: Schedule

F1 2022 Pre-Season Testing Day 1: Wednesday, 10th March – 12:30 PM to 21:30 IST

F1 2022 Pre-Season Testing Day 2: Thursday, 11th March – 12:30 PM to 21:30 IST

F1 2022 Pre-Season Testing Day 3: Friday, 12th March – 12:30 PM to 21:30 IST

What to expect from the Pre-Season Testing in Bahrain?

The teams will test their cars to their limit during the three-day event which is important due to the new regulations implemented by F1. Teams will look to rectify any reliability issues, while drivers set their hands on the new cars and find grip on the track with the new 18-inch Pirelli tires. The three-day event will feature two sessions of two hours each a day as teams look to divide running time with the two drivers.

The three days of Testing at Bahrain will frame a rough outline of how the racing grid will look during the 2022 season. Ferrari was one of the teams who completed the maximum laps during the winter testing at Barcelona, while Mercedes and Red Bull looked strong too. At the same time, Aston Martin and McLaren also returned with good results from Bahrain Testing.

