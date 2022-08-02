F1 World Goes Bonkers After Fernando Alonso Signs To Aston Martin For 2023 Season

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso is all set to join the Aston Martin F1 team on a multi-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 41-year-old Spanish driver, who currently drives for the Alpine F1 team will replace outgoing German Sebastian Vettel. The development came as a surprise for the motorsports world as everyone expected Alonso to continue at Alpine for a few more years.

Interestingly Aston Martin’s announcement about the singing of Alonso came days after the four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement from the sport. “NEWS: @astonmartinf1 announces Fernando Alonso for 2023. We are delighted to confirm that two-time #F1 World Champion @fernandoalo_oficial will join the team from next season on a multi-year contract. Tap the link in our bio to read more (sic),” Aston Martin wrote in a social media post.

'I still have the hunger and ambition to fight': Fernando Alonso

At the same time, Alonso took to his official Instagram handle and said, ”I’m happy to share that in 2023 I will join Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 @astonmartinf1 . This is a really exciting opportunity and I’m thankful for the trust placed in me on this multi-year adventure. I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed. I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of this huge commitment and desire to win (sic)”.

Aston Martin currently sit at the bottom of the points table

It is pertinent to mention that Alpine are currently significantly ahead of Aston Martin in terms of their car, which reflects in the F1 2022 Constructors championship standings. While Alpine are placed 4th in the standings with 99 points ahead of McLaren, Aston Martin find themselves in 9th with 20 points to their credit. On coming to know about the development, the entire F1 world reacted to it expressing amusement.

Here's how F1 fans are reacting:

Maybe he knows more about the car for next year? — Tim (@TimKBJ) August 1, 2022

I love Fernando but his career is characterised by wrong career decisions.

At this point it wouldn’t surprise me if next year Alpine will fight for wins. 😂 — Stefano Costa (@steferrari85) August 1, 2022

Sorry, no disrespect intended, but I'm wondering why he'd leave Alpine to join a less competitive team? — Martin Richtea (@Bartsimpsonhead) August 1, 2022

Unfortunately @alo_oficial tends to burn his bridges everywhere he goes. It’s just as likely that Alpine are happy to see him go as much as it his choice to leave. It’s not a good fit, he won’t move them up the field and will end in tears @AstonMartinF1 — Ray Mulholland (@mul_holler) August 1, 2022

Because Alpine need to sign Piastri or he's a free agent. — Sebi Körner | depresso espresso. (@sebikoerner) August 1, 2022

Fernando Alonso to team up with Lance Stroll at Aston Martin

Meanwhile, Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack revealed his thoughts in an official team statement and said, “We know that nearly everyone can learn from someone of Fernando's calibre and experience. We are confident that he will inspire everyone to lift their game, and that will only enhance the already infectious energy that exists within the team. We are on a journey to create a winning organisation, and it is clear that Fernando will accelerate our progress and bring us to a performance in which we can take pride”. Alonso will partner with Canadian driver Lance Stroll from next year onwards, while Australian youngster Oscar Piastri is the leading replacement for the Spaniard at Alpine.

(Image: AP/@astonmartinf1/Instagram)