Fabio Jakobsen Crash: Racer In Induced Coma After Sustaining Head Injuries In Poland Race

Fabio Jakobsen, 23 remains in serious but stable condition after he had to undergo a five-hour surgery post his horrific crash during the final stages of Wednesday's race at the Tour de Poland. Jakobsen was sent crashing through roadside barriers after Dylan Groenewegen made a sudden deviation in a bid to claim the first-place finish in the race.

Fabio Jakobsen crash at Tour de Poland

The incident occurred in the final few metres of the race when Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and at least a dozen other racers were vying for the top spot. In order to leave his countryman, Jakobsen, and others behind, Groenewegen deviated from his line, making a move to the inside. In doing so, the 27-year-old cut off Jakobsen, who went crashing into the barrier before hitting the trackside wall at the finish line.

During his ill-advised move, Groenewegen, who did finish in first place, was disqualified from the race. He will reportedly face further disciplinary action from the committee. In the aftermath of the horrific crash, Groenewegen apologised for his actions on Twitter and expressed his thoughts for Jakobsen. "I hate what happened yesterday. I can't find the words to describe how sorry I am for Fabio and others who have fallen or been hit. At the moment, the health of Fabio is the most important thing. I think about him, constantly."

Ik vind het verschrikkelijk wat er gisteren gebeurd is. Ik kan de woorden niet vinden om te beschrijven hoe erg ik het vind voor Fabio en anderen die zijn gevallen of geraakt.



Op dit moment is vooral de gezondheid van Fabio het allerbelangrijkste. Ik denk aan hem, constant. — Dylan Groenewegen (@GroenewegenD) August 6, 2020

Groenewegen's disqualification meant the Jakobsen was declared as the winner of Wednesday's race. The 23-year-old, who fell unconscious after the crash, was taken to St. Barbara's Specialized Hospital in Sosnowiec, Poland. He underwent surgery on his skull and face. Doctor Pawel Gruenpeter of the hospital told state broadcaster TVP Sport that Jakobsen's surgery was a very complicated affair due to the nature of the injuries, but it went without any complications. The Dutch racer now remains in a stable condition in an intensive care unit (ICU). Jakobsen's Deceuninck Quick-Step team noted the racer avoided any brain or spinal injury. Fabio Jakobsen will be brought out of his come by late-Thursday, reports AP.

While Groenewegen's actions were condemned by the racing community, questions were also raised over the poor quality of the security barriers set up in the final section of the race. Four-time world champion Alex Rasmussen, Alessandro De Marchi and several others raised concerns over the lack of adequate protection for riders in case of such an accident.

This best illustrates the difference between the barriers @Tour_de_Pologne and @LeTour

The amount og G fabio pulled when going from 80kph to zero in less then a second is mind boggling pic.twitter.com/cHFIJTTnml — Alex Rasmussen (@alexfalkeman) August 5, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)