Fake Tweet Of Neeraj Chopra's Pak Rival Arshad Nadeem Lauding Indian 'idol' Goes Viral

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by clinching a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7. The gold medal is not only India's first in the ongoing edition of the Olympics, but also the country's first in athletics in the mega carnival of sports in the last 100 years, and therefore, the excitement and the outpouring of congratulatory messages from all over did not come off as a surprise. Among the hundreds of messages spotted, was also a message from what seemed like the account of Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.

"Congratulations to my Idol #NeerajChopra for winning. Sorry, Pakistan I could not win for you. #ArshadNadeem," the tweet read from the Twitter account @ArshadNadeemPak," the message read, and needless to say, it soon went viral, with people all over the world lauding the javelin thrower's sportsmanship. However, the tweet was later deleted, and also it was reported that it was not Arshad Nadeem's official account.

Arshad Nadeem's bout for Gold

On Saturday, Pakistan's star javelin performer Arshad Nadeem covered a distance of 82.4 metres in the first throw. His second throw resulted in a foul as he crossed the line, while his third and last throw were noted at 84.62m. The last throw made all the difference, for it brought him up to the 4th position on the chart directly from the 9th position, and paved his way for the second and final round.

In the second round, Arshad Nadeem's first throw resulted in a distance of 82.91m while his second throw resulted in a distance of 81.98. In the third and final attempt, Nadeem was unable to have a valid throw counted as he overstepped the line. None of his throws was good enough to take him to the podium of the javelin throw event at the world carnival of sports.

India's Neeraj Chopra came in first with a score of 87.58m to win the gold medal. Czech Republic's Vadlejch came in second with a result of 86.67m and won silver, and Czech Republic's Vesely came in third with a score of 85.44m and bagged the bronze medal.