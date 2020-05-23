FBG Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Fubon Guardians will take on Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The FBG vs CTB Dream11 game will commence at 2:30 pm IST. Fans can play the FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction, the FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks and FBG vs CTB Dream11 team.
Fubon Guardians currently hold a 10-13 record in the league and a win over Chinatrust Brothers will help them climb up the points table. The only way for Fubon Guardians to close the gap on Chinatrust Brothers is by winning their remaining two games in hand. On the other hand, Chinatrust Brothers will look to keep hold of their second position in the league standings. They currently boast a 12-13 record and will look to improve in a bid to book a spot in the playoffs.
Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh
2020/05/23 #GuardiansPreview— Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) May 23, 2020
After a great season debut, our ace Mike Loree is scheduled to lead us against En-Sih Huang and the @CTBC_Brothers tonight! Still expected to rain for most of the day, so......
First Pitch: 5:05 PM (GMT+8)#ItsTimepic.twitter.com/SqOSgdL3H9
Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng
Here are the FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points
Outfielders: L Che-Hsuan, C Szu-Chi
Infielders: C. Chih-Hsien (C), L. Tsunho, Lin Chih Sheng, C. Kun-Yu, Y. Tung-Hua
Pitcher: H Sosa
Catcher: D Pei-Feng (VC)
Here's our FBG vs CTB Dream11 team for the game
As per our FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction, Chinatrust Brothers start off as favourites in this game.