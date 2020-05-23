FBG Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Fubon Guardians will take on Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The FBG vs CTB Dream11 game will commence at 2:30 pm IST. Fans can play the FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction, the FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks and FBG vs CTB Dream11 team.

FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction: FBG vs CTB Dream11 standings

Fubon Guardians currently hold a 10-13 record in the league and a win over Chinatrust Brothers will help them climb up the points table. The only way for Fubon Guardians to close the gap on Chinatrust Brothers is by winning their remaining two games in hand. On the other hand, Chinatrust Brothers will look to keep hold of their second position in the league standings. They currently boast a 12-13 record and will look to improve in a bid to book a spot in the playoffs.

FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction: FBG vs CTB Dream11 team

FBG vs CTB Dream11 team - Chinatrust Brothers full squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

2020/05/23 #GuardiansPreview



After a great season debut, our ace Mike Loree is scheduled to lead us against En-Sih Huang and the @CTBC_Brothers tonight! Still expected to rain for most of the day, so......ðŸ¤žðŸ¤žðŸ¤ž



First Pitch: 5:05 PM (GMT+8)#ItsTimepic.twitter.com/SqOSgdL3H9 — Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) May 23, 2020

FBG vs CTB Dream11 team - Fubon Guardians full squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction, FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks

Here are the FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points

Outfielders: L Che-Hsuan, C Szu-Chi

Infielders: C. Chih-Hsien (C), L. Tsunho, Lin Chih Sheng, C. Kun-Yu, Y. Tung-Hua

Pitcher: H Sosa

Catcher: D Pei-Feng (VC)

FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction: FBG vs CTB Dream11 team

Here's our FBG vs CTB Dream11 team for the game

FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction

As per our FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction, Chinatrust Brothers start off as favourites in this game.

Note: Please keep in mind that the FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction and FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction and FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

