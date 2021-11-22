Fernando Alonso Delighted To 'finally' Clinch Podium At Qatar GP After 7 Years Gap

Two-time F1 Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso made his return to the podium at the Qatar Grand Prix 2021 after a long 105-race wait. The last race when the Spaniard clinched a podium was at the Hungarian Grand Prix 2014 with Ferrari F1.

The Alpine F1 driver finished the Qatar GP in third place, only behind title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, thereby highlighting the progress the team has made over the course of the season. Because of how long it had been since he last stepped on the podium, Alonso admitted that he wondered whether he would taste such success again.

Fernando Alonso delighted to clinch F1 podium after 105-race wait

While speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the Qatar GP, Fernando Alonso said, "This is the 98th podium of my career, but I tell you, from the 97th to the 98th has been a very long time. It means a lot this trophy because you are up and down in your career. There are good moments, bad moments, but we show always determination." The 40-year old, who returned to F1 this year after a two-year hiatus, made a challenging one-stop strategy work as he finished in third place, ahead of the high-flying Sergio Perez in fourth.

Alonso ends long podium drought



Becomes third driver over 40 with podium finish



Sainz extends two impressive streaks



All the stats and facts from race day in Qatar ⬇️#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 https://t.co/ZKJG3oRbl0 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

The Alpine F1 driver then went on to add how he could use the F1 2021 season as a stepping stone to improve results in future seasons. Alonso said that this year has been better and better as races have passed. From coming close to finishing on the podium in Hungary and Turkey, he finally finished in the top three at the Losail International Circuit on Sunday. The two-time F1 Drivers' Champion is now looking forward to next year, stating that he hopes that the team can help him get a competitive package with the new regulations coming up.

We waited more than seven years and 105 races to see @alo_oficial return to an F1 podium 🏆



Hungary 2014 ➡️ Qatar 2021 👀#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/nojrHwZvvR — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

Fernando Alonso career achievements

Fernando Alonso is undoubtedly one of the most successful drivers in F1 history as he has won two Drivers' Championships with Renault F1 in 2005 and 2006. Moreover, he has also won 32 races and finished on the podium on 98 occasions.

(Image: Twitter@F1)