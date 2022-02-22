Fernando Alonso Gives His Verdict On Abu Dhabi GP Controversy; 'Have A Different Opinion'

Even though the F1 2021 championship is done and dusted with Max Verstappen winning his maiden title by defeating Lewis Hamilton, the controversy surrounding the season finale Abu Dhabi GP does not seem to cease.

The final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit has resulted in there being several structural changes in the sport, including the sacking of former race director Michael Masi and the addition of technology to help make decisions from the 2022 season onwards. Two-time Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso is the latest to give his opinion on the major F1 controversy.

Fernando Alonso gives his opinion on Abu Dhabi GP controversy

Fernando Alonso does not believe there was anything wrong with the way the Abu Dhabi GP was handled and hopes that the FIA did not make any structural changes because of that race. On that occasion, Michael Masi was the race director, who made a controversial decision to permit some lapped cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to unlap themselves, allowing the Dutchman to pip the Brit on the final lap of the race to win his first Drivers' Championship title.

Speaking about the Abu Dhabi GP controversy, Alonso said as quoted by The Race, "I mean… the new president obviously wanted to make sure that everything was in place, as I said also a couple of times. I like Mohammed. I like the approach he has. On the whole theme of Abu Dhabi, maybe I have a different opinion. I don't think that there was anything wrong there. I don't think that they changed it [the race control structure] because of Abu Dhabi, or I hope not."

The last lap made all the difference as instead of Lewis Hamilton winning a record eighth F1 championship, it was Max Verstappen who was crowned the champion of the world for the very first time.

Fernando Alonso is excited for F1 2022 season

While the Abu Dhabi GP controversy is likely to go on, Fernando Alonso is now looking forward to the F1 2022 season, hoping that the new rules can shake up the grid enough to help his Alpine team get back to the front. While speaking at the launch of the car, the Spaniard said, "I came back to the sport ... because of this regulation. So it has been one year and a half waiting for these cars."

Speaking of the increased optimism, the Spaniard added, "I'm more optimistic than last year probably because the new rules give you that hope that everything can change and you [can] be competitive from race one."