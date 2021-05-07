Fernando Alonso Net Worth, Alpine Salary, F1 Career And Personal Life Details

With the Spanish Grand Prix just around the corner, there has been plenty of talk around two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso. Just two races into his Formula 1 comeback, Alonso was out-qualified by his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. However, as the event is set to take place in Alonso's native, here's a look at the Fernando Alonso net worth, Fernando Alonso F1 career, Fernando Alonso girlfriend and more -

Fernando Alonso all geared up for Spanish Grand Prix

After two seasons off the grid, Alonso returned to F1 for the 2021 campaign. While speaking to Motorsport.com earlier this week, Alonso claimed that he was feeling 'great' and capable of driving better than ever" prior to the Spanish Grand Prix. "I am at one point in my life where I feel good, and I feel capable of driving better than ever. But, that doesn’t mean that you don’t find difficulties while entering a new adventure, or in this [case a] comeback."

Fernando Alonso F1 career and honours

Alonso made his debut in Formula One with Minardi in 2001 before joining Renault as a test driver for 2002. After being promoted to a race seat in 2003, Alonso won two drivers' championships in 2005 and 2006, becoming (at the time) the youngest pole-sitter, youngest race winner, youngest world champion, and youngest two-time champion in the sport's history. After finishing third with McLaren in 2007, he returned to Renault for 2008 and 2009 and won two races in the former year for fifth overall. Alonso drove for Ferrari from 2010 to 2014, finishing runner-up to Sebastian Vettel in three tightly-contested title duels in 2010, 2012, and 2013. However, his second stint with McLaren from 2015 to 2018 resulted in no further success.

Fernando Alonso girlfriend and personal life

Alonso has been in a relationship with Italian model Linda Morselli since 2016. He was previously married to Spanish singer, Rachel del Rosario for five years since their divorce in 2011.

Fernando Alonso net worth: Has Fernando Alonso salary increased?

According to reports from Motorsportsweek, Fernando Alonso's net worth is a phenomenal $240 million. Alonso's career earnings have come through his F1 career. Reports claim that his two-year contract with Alpine will see the Fernando Alonso salary go to $29 million per season

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Fernando Alonso Instagram