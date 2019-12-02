Formula One: Ferrari Fined 50,000 Euros For Fuel Irregularity On Charles Leclerc's Car

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's car in Formula One was fined 50,000 euros, which is over Rs 39 lakh. The huge fine was imposed on Ferrari for a fuel irregularity on the Monaco based driver's car. Leclerc finished the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at a third position only behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari fuel irregularity

Earlier this year, FIA had issued a directive that required teams to reveal the amount of fuel they intended to put in the car before the start of the race, during the formation lap, laps to the grid and fire-ups. FIA would then check whether the teams are revealing the real data. But when FIA investigated Leclerc's car they found irregularities of 4.88 kg between what Ferrari declared and their data showed.

Team representatives then talked to the stewards after the race and it was deemed that Ferrari had breached the rules. Following which, Ferrari was fined 50,000 euros for the irregularity. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto had earlier said he was 'relaxed' about the investigation. Speaking after the race, Binotto said: "We do not have many details. We are quite relaxed I have to say because we know the procedures we’re applying to. But let’s wait what will be the details, let’s try to understand and let’s try eventually to explain if there are any discrepancies."

In a post-race press conference where Charles was asked about the fuel discrepancy discovered by the FIA prior to the race. Charles said, "To be honest, I’ve got no idea and no details whatsoever of what’s going on, for now. So, yeah. I’ll speak to the team to understand that better."

