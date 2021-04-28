Floyd Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Fight Purses: How Much Money Will The Two Make?

The special exhibition boxing bout between legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul is back on. The pair will collide on June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The event will reportedly air on Showtime, reuniting Mayweather with the broadcasters, who also carried his “Money Fight” with Conor McGregor in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul date

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul was earlier set to take place in February but was postponed due to business reasons. The fight was then booked for June 5, but now Mayweather, Paul and even Showtime has confirmed that the clash will happen a day later on June 6, 2021. According to reports, the bout was pushed back from the initial June 5 date to avoid conflict with another boxing event – a Triller Fight Club PPV, headlined by unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul venue: Mayweather vs Paul tickets

Considering the bout is set to take place in Florida, the promoters will be able to sell tickets for a full crowd. Many UFC events, including UFC 261 took place in the state last Saturday, selling all 15,000 tickets in mere minutes. Hard Rock Stadium, on the other hand, can hold over 65,000 fans and is expected to make tons just by selling tickets of the highly-anticipated bout.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul earns Mayweather heat from fans and critics

Floyd Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a perfect record of 50-0, is expected to weigh around 160 pounds for the bout, while is rumoured to be over 190lb, considering he’s almost a foot bigger than the boxing legend. After the bout was announced, Mayweather received a lot of heat from fans and critics to agreeing to fight Paul, who boasts an underwhelming pro-boxing record. The YouTuber lost his only pro bout to fellow internet celebrity KSI, but it can be said that the bout started a trend of celebrity boxing matches, that even kick-started the boxing career of Jake Paul, Logan’s younger brother.

Compared to Logan, Jake boasts a better pro-boxing record - 3-0. In his debut, he defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib before taking down NBA veteran Nate Robinson in a sensational fashion. Recently, he defeated former UFC welterweight Ben Askren and is currently in talks to fight boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse

While there hasn't been an official confirmation of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse, the boxing legend is expected to rake in a mammoth $100 million from the bout. Mayweather’s last bout with Conor McGregor did record sales, even becoming the second biggest PPV in boxing history. Many are expecting Mayweather vs Paul to generate the same numbers, considering Paul's fanbase on YouTube, where has more than 2.7 million followers.

