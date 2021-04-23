Floyd Mayweather Watch Collection Includes An $18 Million ‘Billionaire’ Watch

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has never been scared of flaunting his riches. So, whether it’s his luxury cars, mansions or even jewellery, Money May flexes his lifestyle every now and then on social media. The unbeaten five-division world champion boasts several unique possessions, with some even costing him millions. However, not everyone knows that Floyd Mayweather is also a huge watch collector, spending tons of dollars on luxurious timepieces.

Floyd Mayweather most expensive watch: Floyd Mayweather Billionaire watch

In the past few years, Mayweather has shared many videos of him flaunting some of his expensive watches. However, among the many, his favourite might be his ultra-expensive ‘Billionaire’ watch, which reportedly cost him a whopping $18 million. Mayweather bought the show-stopping timepiece after his 50th pro-boxing win against UFC megastar Conor McGregor, from which he made more than $300 million.

Floyd Mayweather watch collection: Inside Floyd Mayweather Billionaire watch

The first edition of the Billionaire watch was introduced by famed watchmakers, Jacob & Co in 2015. Various reports claim that the watch features 239 emerald-cut baguette diamonds, with every diamond weighing almost three carats. The rectangular-shaped face of the watch also features 18-carat white gold.

Floyd Mayweather watch collection

Apart from the Billionaire watch, Money May has various other luxurious watches. Earlier, he bought a RM 59-01 Tourbillion Yohan Blake, worth $62,000, before spending a ton on an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore. He also boasts a RM 35-02 Rafael Nadal QTPT, a Philippe Nautilus 5723/1R and an ultra-rare Rainbow Tourbillon made by Jacob & Co. However, this is only the tip of his watch collection as in a video he shared on Instagram, Mayweather almost filled an entire table with his watches.

Floyd Mayweather Instagram: Mayweather’s love for expensive timepieces

Earlier, Mayweather revealed that if he goes on a vacation for over a month, that he carries at least 30 watches with him. “Now if I go paycation for 30 days, I take 30 watches with me. But you know what, what’s crazy is this: If we add ten more days, I take ten more watches. But then I say, ‘f*** it,’ if I want to bring out the one and only, then I bring out the watch that costs $18m,” he said (via The Sun).

Floyd Mayweather net worth

According to reports, even though he retired from pro-boxing in 2017, the Floyd Mayweather net worth stands at an astonishing $450 million. Celebrity Net Worth claims that the boxing icon, who’s set to face YouTuber Logan Paul in August, makes around $300 million per fight, with his total career earnings being $1.1 billion. Because of this, Money May is a part of the famous ‘athlete billionaire club’ along with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather Instagram