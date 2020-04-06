Formula 1's Existence Threatened By Coronavirus Impact: McLaren Chief Zak Brown

While the Formula 1 drivers and teams wait for clarity on the fate of the Formula 1 2020 season, McLaren Formula 1 team boss Zak Brown on Sunday said that the coronavirus outbreak has put Formula One into "a very fragile state", with a warning that four teams could even run out of business. Following the coronavirus outbreak at the Australian GP, the 2020 Formula 1 season came to a standstill with eight races unable to get underway.

McLaren boss speaks about the effect of coronavirus on the Formula 1 season

McLaren boss Zak Brown, while speaking to BBC, said that the early loss of the season is potentially devastating to teams and if it is devastating to enough teams then it will threaten F1 as a whole. Brown, in his interview, said that all the teams have agreed to lower the 2021 budget cap to $150m (€138.7 million) from $175 million. He further added that he could see two to four teams disappearing from F1, looking at the ongoing situation.

Zak Brown added that given how long it takes to ramp up a Formula 1 team, and considering the ongoing economic and health crisis in the world, it is difficult to see people lining up to take over the teams that could be defunct following the end of the lockdown.

UK Lockdown: McLaren drivers take pay cuts

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris recently took voluntary pay cuts as part of cost-cutting measures to help the team survive during the UK lockdown. As per reports, the Britain-based team will also use the UK government’s furlough scheme to guarantee 80% salary for their staff.

Earlier one member of the McLaren staff tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Australian GP. Back then, the McLaren Formula 1 team issued a statement saying the other team members had also been placed in quarantine in a Melbourne hotel for 14 days in accordance with local health guidelines. McLaren Formula 1 was placed fourth in the Formula1 championship last season, with Carlos Sainz having a podium finish in Brazil.