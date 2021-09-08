Formula One: Sebastian Vettel Slams Critics Over Wearing Pride Shirt At Hungarian GP

Formula One driver for the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel opened up on his decision to wear the Pride shirt during the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 1, in support of the protest against the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation brought in by the Government of Hungary. He donned the Pride shirt featuring rainbow colours before the race, during the National Anthem ceremony. During a conversation at BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast, four-times World Champion Vettel spoke about his decision to wear the shirt.

In the podcast, Vettel said, “I wasn't nervous or embarrassed by the rainbow colours, or of what people think, I wanted to send a message, and I was very proud to do it. I remembered I'd seen in the news that the current government doesn't have the most progressive views on certain things. There was a lot of debate about the laws that prohibit access to all ages getting a wholesome education and leaving some parts out, which I think is completely wrong. So the idea was born that we have this moment before the race where we are able to put out certain messages, and I thought it was a good opportunity to send out a small sign.”

Sebastian Vettel reveals why he chose to rep the LGBTQ+ community by wearing a Pride t-shirt at the Hungarian Grand Prix.



What an amazing gesture by the 4-time world champion 👏 pic.twitter.com/CHbnwbCAaS — ClutchPoints Racing (@RacingOnCP) September 7, 2021

Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Hungarian GP

The 34-year-old Vettel sported a helmet with a rainbow sweeping across it, during the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. He also wore a Pride-coloured face mask and the T-shirt with the quote- Same Love. When asked about the message in his shirt, Vettel said, “It's the name of a beautiful song by Macklemore, and I think it explains in a nice way some of the wrong perceptions people have." Following the generous gesture by Vettel, the LGBTQ+ community heaped praises and support for Vettel. Mercedes’ driver and the reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton also took on his Instagram in support of Vettel and said that he will join him next time with the same shirt.

In the Hungarian GP, Vettel finished second to race winner Esteban Ocon and ahead of third-placed Hamilton. However, he was later disqualified from the race as less than 1 litre of fuel was found from his race after the race. Vettel was also called by the Stewards for wearing the Pride t-shirt during the National Anthem ceremony. The FIA had only permitted the players to wear the t-shirt before the National Anthem ceremony and not during it.

