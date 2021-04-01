Francis Ngannou: From Fighting RATS For Food & Spending Time In JAIL To Becoming UFC Champ

At UFC 260, Francis Ngannou achieved his childhood dream of becoming a UFC champion by knocking out long-running title holder Stipe Miocic. After showing some incredible wrestling defences, The Predator displayed his godly power by stopping the greatest heavyweight of all-time in the second round following a brutal striking sequence. While Ngannou is now the first-ever African heavyweight champion, his journey to the top of the mountain has certainly been a difficult one.

Francis Ngannou personal life: From fighting RATS for food

Growing up in the small town of Batie in Cameroon, Ngannou was raised by a single mother. However, because of their dire living conditions, Francis Ngannou would sometimes have to rummage through bins and even fight off rats for food. At the age of 10, the future heavyweight champion started working in a sand mine but still didn’t had enough money to buy a pen or notebooks for school.

“You would have to go to the market at night time to go find food in the trash. Sometimes you'd argue with a rat in the trash - 'Get away from this tomato, it's mine, this rotten tomato is mine, not yours,’” Ngannou said on the Joe Rogan Experience READ | Francis Ngannou sells $581K worth of NFTs after KO win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

Francis Ngannou personal life: Francis Ngannou jail

He wore the same uniform for years and picked up multiple jobs to make ends meet. After working in the sand mines for almost seven years, Francis Ngannou decided to leave his hometown for a better life. The next few months were the darkest part in Ngannou’s life and tested him in every way possible.

In his quest to reach Algeria, The Predator had to drink water from an infected well that contained dead animals and birds. He also received some vicious cuts on his body by barbed wires and his attempt to cross the massive Sahara Desert failed on six different occasion. However, after he reached Morocco and decided to enter Spain illegally by sea, he was caught and jailed for two months.

tell you that it's too late, that you can’t make it, that it's not meant for you, that you're not worth it, or that you can't succeed without them (while their lives aren't an exemple of success). Those voices are always around the corner to make you quit your dream (2/3) pic.twitter.com/844DwaaxbB — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 11, 2020

and maybe your destiny. It’s up to you and only you if you let them get to your mind, but you can also reject or ignore the negativities around you and make it in your own way. (3/3) #throwbackthursday pic.twitter.com/4aLC1jpINc — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 11, 2020

Francis Ngannou jail: Road to stardom

After getting released from jail, Francis Ngannou reached France without a penny to his name. He lived on the streets and searched trash cans for food. However, he soon met his friend Didier Carmont who helped him and took him to gym where Ngannou trained for free. Initially fixed on boxing, The Predator decided to make a move to MMA, making his pro debut the same year.

Francis Ngannou UFC record: Winning the prestigious title

With just 5-1 as a pro, Francis Ngannou was signed by UFC in 2015 and made his debut by defeating fellow newcomer Luis Henrique in December. He then went on a six-fight win streak before being stopped by Miocic and then Derrick Lewis. However, he avenged his loss from the latter in a phenomenal fashion on Saturday night.

“I don’t think I’m successful because I’m a UFC champion or because I have a house or because I have a car. My perception of success is because I never gave up."@francis_ngannou overcame obstacles, doubt, and detractors during his inspirational journey ðŸ™Œ (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/C4ugjfKgQl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2021

