Geeta Phogat Plans To Make Sensational comeback And Compete At Tokyo Olympics 2021

The postponement of this year's Tokyo Olympics might come as a blessing in disguise for veteran Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat, who has expressed her desire to make a sensational comeback and represent the country at the grand event. Phogat revealed that she has more time on her hands to prepare for the 2021 Olympic Games. Earlier this year, in March, it was announced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics postponed: Geeta Phogat to make comeback at Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games?

Geeta Phogat recently spoke with paddler Mudit Dani on his online show ‘In The Sportlight' and admitted that she is targeting a comeback at the Tokyo Olympics next year. She said, "Since the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed, I've been hoping to compete in it. This one year gap will allow me sufficient time to prepare for the trials and the qualification events,". The 31-year-old then added, "I've gained some weight since my pregnancy so my priority will be to get fit as soon as possible and then participate in the qualifying rounds."

Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games postponed: Geeta Phogat Tokyo Games return won't be an easy journey

Geeta then explained that she had begun her fitness training some time ago but the doctors advised her to wait for a while longer as she still needs to feed her kid. Geeta said that it was difficult to maintain the gradual workout after pregnancy as wrestlers aren't used to 'light workouts' but she's slowly building her momentum. Geeta also claimed that she is aware that her comeback won't be easy due to the healthy competition at the Indian camp.

Geeta Phogat career and personal life

Geeta Phogat shot to fame when she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Commonwealth Games in 2010. Geeta then won the bronze medal at the 2012 World Championships. Geeta also has two bronze medals at the Asian championships.

A wonderful miracle 💫happened to me 😇 that is YOU.👶🏻✨ARJUN ✨🐒😘🍼💞👩‍👦🧿🙏 pic.twitter.com/vhUJpsC5JB — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) July 20, 2020

In 2016, Geeta Phogat married fellow Indian wrestler Pawan Kumar Saroha. Pawan Kumar represented India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won the bronze medal. The couple was blessed with a baby boy named Arjun in December.

Image Credits - Geeta Phogat Instagram