Has Eli Manning Played His Last Game For The Giants? NFL Retirement Hinted By The Star

New York Giants star Eli Manning made a shock return to the National Football League (NFL) when he took to the field against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eli Manning has been with the Giants for the last 16 years in the NFL. In the post-match interview, Eli Manning admitted that the recent outing against Philadelphia Eagles could have been his last outing in the NFL as Giants went down to the Eagles 23-17 on Monday Night Football.

NFL: Eli Manning returns to NY Giants starting line-up

Eli Manning’s first start since Week 2 has been spotless for 30 minutes.



11/19

179 yards

2 touchdowns

124.7 QB rating



Giants lead Eagles 17-3. pic.twitter.com/9yv3KWSUUA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 10, 2019

Has NFL veteran Eli Manning played his last game in the big league?

Eli Manning made an impressive return to the New York Giants starting line-up against the Philadelphia Eagles on MNF. The 28-year old has been with the New York Giants for close to 16 years now but has found it hard to find game time this season. As a team, the Giants have underperformed this year and find themselves languishing at the bottom at NFL East standings, having won just two games all season. Eli Manning, who played college football at the University of Mississippi from 2000 to 2003, said in a post-match interview with USA Today that "I don’t know if I’m gonna play again. So it was pretty obvious why it was important.”

A New York Giants fan demands for Eli Manning to be inducted in the NFL hall of fame

Eli Manning:

2-time Super Bowl MVP

7th All-Time Passing Yards

7th All-Time Passing Touchdowns

124-121 Record

Made 210 straight starts

Walter Peyton Man of the Year, 2016

4 Pro Bowls



Why is this resume not HOF worthy??? As a @Giants fan I am biased, but he should be a HOFer. — Zach Thebner (@Thebner_) December 10, 2019

