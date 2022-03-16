GM Harikrishna Pledges To Donate Part Of Prize Money From Chess Cup To Children In Ukraine

Even though the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 21, there are no signs of the conflict ending anytime soon as Moscow shows no signs of relenting in its pursuit of invading Kyiv. Amid the ongoing crisis that continues to inflict massive destruction across the streets of major Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv, Indian Chess Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna has announced that he would donate 10% of his prize money from the Charity Chess Cup to children in Ukraine.

Harikrishna to donate part of prize money to Ukrainian children

In a video shared by him on his official social media handle, GM Pentala Harikrishna stated that he had been invited to the Charity Chess Cup, which was the second event of Magnus Carlsen's tour. He further added that the event also acts as a UNICEF fundraiser for children and their families of Ukraine. Harikrishna concluded the video by stating that he would donate 10% of his prize money from the Charity Chess Cup and that others should donate as much as they could as well.

44th Chess Olympiad to take place in India

In a previous Tweet, Harikrishna had also expressed his delight when it was revealed that the 44th Chess Olympiad would be moved from Russia to India. The major development had been confirmed by both the All India Chess Federation and FIDE, the International Chess Federation.

Super excited to hear that India will host the Chess Olympiad!!👌 https://t.co/nsbWkBdXbm — Harikrishna (@HariChess) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to his official Twitter handle to explain the staggering milestone his state had achieved as a result of hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad. In a video released via his social media handle, Stalin said,

"Welcome, I am happy to announce an event that will be a milestone in the history of Tamil Nadu. The news is, Tamil Nadu has got an opportunity to host the 44th Chess Olympiad. This is a proud moment for all the Tamils. Sports is all about one's potent - talent - beauty and much more. Chess in particular is an amazing game that is about the steady focus of the participants and the nail-biting thrill enjoyed by the spectators. Tamil Nadu is deeply connected to this amazing game. Starting from world-renowned Grand Master Viswanathan Anand to the young prodigy Praggnanandhaa, Tamil Nadu has been continuously producing world-class chess players." "This tournament will see participants from over 150 countries across the globe and will be one of the biggest sports events to have happened in India. I thank the FIDE and AICF for this historic opportunity. This event will take Tamil Nadu's hospitality and culture to the global arena. I resolve to conduct this Chess Olympiad in a great manner and welcome all the chess wizards from across the globe. Thank you!"

Shortly after announcing India as the nation which will host the 44th Chess Olympiad, FIDE had also revealed that they had suspended all Russian and Belarusian players from competing in events sanctioned by them with immediate effect. However, the players were given the opportunity to participate in the tournaments under the FIDE flag.

IMPORTANT: Taking into account the current recommendations of the IOC, the FIDE Council suspends the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participation in official FIDE tournaments until further notice. 1/5 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 16, 2022

Image: PTI