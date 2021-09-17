GoT Fame 'The Mountain' Shares Incredible Body Transformation Image Ahead Of Boxing Bout

Hafthor Bjornsson, who is most famously known for his portrayal of 'The Mountain' from the popular TV show Game of Thrones, turned to social media to share pictures of his incredible transformation ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing clash. Bjornsson is all set to fight Canadian arm-wrestler Devon Larratt on September 18. Ahead of the match, Bjornsson shared a couple of pictures on Instagram showcasing his amazing transformation over the course of 10 months. Bjornsson has lost 56kg before his Saturday's bout against Larratt.

In the pictures that Bjornsson shared on Instagram, the 32-year-old former professional strongman could be seen standing in the most muscular pose, showing off his ripped chest, biceps, and abs. Bjornsson also shared a couple of old pictures for fans to compare how much weight he has lost since committing to the fight a year ago. Bjornsson was initially scheduled to fight strongman rival, Eddie Hall. However, the match had to be postponed to 2022 after Hall suffered an injury during one of his training sessions.

Bjornsson's career

Bjornsson had won the World's Strongest Man title in 2018 after finishing second in 2016 and 2017. Hall had beaten Bjornsson in 2017 to win the crown of the World's Strongest Man. When Bjornsson won the Strongest Man title in 2018, he weighed a whopping 205kg. Bjornsson underwent a massive weight loss regime to bring down his weight to 149kg. When Bjornsson shared his weight transformation pictures this week, he intended to highlight the difference he has made in the past few months.

Hafthor Bjornsson bagged the role of 'The Mountain' in Game of Thrones while pursuing his career as a strongman. He was chosen as the actor to play the role of Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane for several seasons. After his role in Game of Thrones, Bjornsson acted in the film Kickboxer: Retaliation. He also acted in the series King Thor. He is also the brand ambassador of SodaStream that involves manufacturing a device for making carbonated water at home. He also co-founded an Icelandic Mountain Vodka. Bjornsson also supports several environmental conservation campaigns. These endeavours have helped the Game of Thrones actor to amass a net worth of approximately USD 2 million i.e. approximately Rs 15 crores.

Image: ThorBjornsson/Insta/ASOIAFQUOTESGOT/Twitter