GRE Vs FRA Dream11: Greece Vs France Prediction, Team, Top Picks For Handball Qualifiers

Greece (GRE) will lock horns with France (FRA) in the upcoming qualifiers of the European Championship Handball on Tuesday, April 27 at 8:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Korydallos Sports Hall in Athens, Greece. Here is our GRE vs FRA Dream11 prediction, top picks and GRE vs FRA Dream11 team.

European Championship Handball table: GRE vs FRA game preview

France are currently at the second spot of the European Championship Handball Group 1 standings with five points. Ludovic Fabregas and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one (one draw). Greece, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 2-0 (one draw). However, while Greece have won their last two matches, France were bested by table-toppers Serbia in their last outing.

Despite the slight difference in win-loss record, France are expected to get a tough competition from Greece. France will have high expectations from Vincent Gérard, Dika Me and Ludovic Fabregas, while Greece will depend on Petros Boukovinas, Charlampos Dompris Mollios and Aggelos Tsillis to come out on top and move to the next stage of the tournament.

Squads to make GRE vs FRA Dream11 team

Greece: Dimitrios Tziras, Aggelos Tsillis, Nikolaos Passias, Evaggelos Arampatzis, Petros Kandylas, Petros Boukovinas, Anastasios Papadionysiou, Charlampos Dompris Mollios, Christodoulos Mylonas, Stefanos Michalidis, Teo Evangilidis, Theodoros Delichristos

France: Dika Mem, Luka KarabatiÄ‡, Luc Abalo, Vincent Gérard, Nedim Remili, Ludovic Fabregas, Kentin Mahé, Valentin Porte, Michaël Guigou, Melvyn Richardson, Timothey N'Guessan, Wesley Pardin, Nicolas Tournat, Hugo Descat, Romain Lagarde, Adrien Dipanda, Yanis Lenne, Nicolas Claire, Jean Jacques Acquevillo

GRE vs FRA Top Picks

Greece: Petros Boukovinas, Charlampos Dompris Mollios, Aggelos Tsillis

France: Vincent Gérard, Dika Mem, Ludovic Fabregas

GRE vs FRA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vincent Gérard

Defenders: Dika Mem, Charlampos Dompris Mollios, Theodoros Delichristos

Forwards: Ludovic Fabregas, Aggelos Tsillis, Hugo Descat

GRE vs FRA Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that France will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above GRE vs FRA playing 11, GRE vs FRA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GRE vs FRA live and GRE vs FRA game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

