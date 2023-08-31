'Had very special visitors at 7 LKM': PM Modi meets R Praggnanandhaa and his family

R Praggnanandhaa and his family met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on Thursday. The 18-year-old hogged all the limelight as he earned a silver medal in the recently held Chess World Cup. He lost to Magnus Carlsen in the summit clash.

The chess Grand Master posted a series of photos in which he can be seen sharing the frame with PM Modi alongside his parents. He also showed the silver medal to the Indian Prime Minister who seemed to be delighted by his achievement on the grand stage of chess.

ALSO READ | 'This is what every sportsman dreams of': R Praggnanandhaa after rousing welcome in India

Praggnanandhaa meets PM Modi

Praggnanandhaa posted on X, "It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents."

It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence!

Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents🙏 pic.twitter.com/dsKJGx8TRU — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) August 31, 2023

ALSO READ | R Praggnanandhaa displays power of human mind as he plays chess without a board | WATCH

PM Modi also took to the microblogging site as he posted, "Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you!

Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today.



Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family.



You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you! https://t.co/r40ahCwgph — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2023

This is a breaking copy. This story will be updated.