Last Updated:

Harry Kane Comments On 'bizarre Rule' That Led To Max Verstappen's Win Over Lewis Hamilton

Harry Kane believes F1 has some 'bizarre rules' that spoiled the season finale in Abu Dhabi and gave new world champion Max Verstappen an unfair advantage.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Harry Kane on Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton

Image: AP


Although England football captain Harry Kane acknowledged that he is new to F1 and that he did not have much knowledge about it, he still felt Lewis Hamilton was hard done by the manner in which Max Verstappen pipped him for the championship in the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

The Tottenham and England striker believes that the sport has some bizarre rules, which resulted in the Dutchman winning the race despite the Brit dominating most of it.

Harry Kane gives his opinion on Max Verstappen's controversial win

Harry Kane took to his Twitter account and put up two different posts to explain how great the Hamilton vs Verstappen rivalry had been this season. However, he did state that 'some bizarre rules' gave the Dutchman 'an unfair advantage.' The England captain did not understand why the Brit was penalized for a crash that did not involve him.

READ | Lewis Hamilton's unplayed radio message before last lap; 'This has been manipulated'

In a separate tweet, Kane explained how Lewis Hamilton drove 'the perfect race' despite the extreme pressure, only for the 'World Championship' to be taken away. He ended his post by stating that it was a 'shame' that their title battle ended in such a controversial fashion.

READ | Max Verstappen reveals Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff sent him a text message after F1 win; 'Emotions run very high'

Hamilton vs Verstappen title battle ended in massive controversy

The massive controversy took place because of Nicholas Latifi's crash on lap 53 of 58 that brought out a safety car. Following the incident, race control had a major task in resuming racing as soon as possible. While Michael Masi, the race director, was able to resume racing for one final lap, the manner in which it happen resulted in the controversy. Race control had initially stated that they would not allow any lapped cars to overtake, only to change their decision a few seconds after.

READ | Has Harry Kane confirmed he will stay at Tottenham after he makes Antonio Conte admission?

Masi was keen on letting a few lapped cars overtake to have one final showdown lap between Verstappen and Hamilton for the F1 title. Since the Dutchman had pitted for fresher soft tyres under the safety car, he was easily able to pass the Brit, who was on much older hard compound tyres. Even though the race resulted in controversy, the F1 2021 season has provided a spectacle for the fans. Verstappen won 10 of the 22 races, while Hamilton won eight.

Tags: Harry Kane, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com