Harry Kane Comments On 'bizarre Rule' That Led To Max Verstappen's Win Over Lewis Hamilton

Although England football captain Harry Kane acknowledged that he is new to F1 and that he did not have much knowledge about it, he still felt Lewis Hamilton was hard done by the manner in which Max Verstappen pipped him for the championship in the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

The Tottenham and England striker believes that the sport has some bizarre rules, which resulted in the Dutchman winning the race despite the Brit dominating most of it.

Harry Kane gives his opinion on Max Verstappen's controversial win

Harry Kane took to his Twitter account and put up two different posts to explain how great the Hamilton vs Verstappen rivalry had been this season. However, he did state that 'some bizarre rules' gave the Dutchman 'an unfair advantage.' The England captain did not understand why the Brit was penalized for a crash that did not involve him.

I’m new to F1 and it’s been amazing to watch Lewis and Max battle it out. I’m no expert on it but I feel like there’s some bizarre rules that give an unfair advantage like today ? Why should Hamilton be penalised for somebody else’s crash? — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 12, 2021

In a separate tweet, Kane explained how Lewis Hamilton drove 'the perfect race' despite the extreme pressure, only for the 'World Championship' to be taken away. He ended his post by stating that it was a 'shame' that their title battle ended in such a controversial fashion.

He literally raced the perfect race under the highest pressure and gets the World Championship taken away from him. Seems like common sense to keep the lead that you’d raced so hard to gain. Shame it had to end like that. — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 12, 2021

Hamilton vs Verstappen title battle ended in massive controversy

The massive controversy took place because of Nicholas Latifi's crash on lap 53 of 58 that brought out a safety car. Following the incident, race control had a major task in resuming racing as soon as possible. While Michael Masi, the race director, was able to resume racing for one final lap, the manner in which it happen resulted in the controversy. Race control had initially stated that they would not allow any lapped cars to overtake, only to change their decision a few seconds after.

Masi was keen on letting a few lapped cars overtake to have one final showdown lap between Verstappen and Hamilton for the F1 title. Since the Dutchman had pitted for fresher soft tyres under the safety car, he was easily able to pass the Brit, who was on much older hard compound tyres. Even though the race resulted in controversy, the F1 2021 season has provided a spectacle for the fans. Verstappen won 10 of the 22 races, while Hamilton won eight.