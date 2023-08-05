'Help Would Be Greatly Appreciated': CSK Star Hits Out At Airline On Luggage Mismanagement

Chennai Super Kings created history in the Indian Premier League as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of the 16th edition and lifted their 5th title. The MS Dhoni-led side played its 11th final in the 14th appearance and made a tremendous comeback after being knocked out from the league stage of the tournament in 2022. The IPL 2023 was the last season for batter Ambati Rayudu, who was associated with the team from the 2018 edition.

Ben Stokes hits out at British Airways

English Test team skipper and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes has hit out at the mismanagement of British Airways. Stokes posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle and reported the problem of his bags not being dropped off from the plane. Stokes said in the tweet, "Bags not turned up off the plane British Airways and help would be greatly appreciated."

Bags not turned up off the plane @British_Airways and help would be greatly appreciated — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 2, 2023

Ben Stokes, who was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping amount of INR 16.25 crore and played only two matches in IPL 2023 edition owing to his knee injury. However, the team didn't feel his absence and in the end, emerged as the winners of the tournament.

Ben Stokes-led England draw Ashes 2023 series

Apart from representing CSK in the Indian Premier League 2023, Ben Stokes also helped England draw the five-match Ashes 2023 series against Australia by a margin of 2-2. The English team was in a good position to win the series, though they were not able to do so as the fourth Test in Manchester was drawn due to rain.

Australia retained the coveted 'urn' for the fourth consecutive time and now will host the English team for the Ashes in 2025/26.