Henry Cejudo Announces Retirement After Victory, Sets Sights On Real Estate World

Henry Cejudo ‘The King of Cringe’ stunned UFC fans as he went on to announce his retirement after a spectacular title defence against Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249. Henry Cejudo is an Olympic gold medallist and a two-division UFC world champion which a lot of experts claim to be the best resume in the MMA universe till date. While the American fighter is just 33 years of age, Cejudo announced he was calling time on his MMA career and is looking forward to stepping into the world of real estate.

UFC 249 results Henry Cejudo retirement announced as Cejudo beats Dominick Cruz

Henry Cejudo recorded a vicious second-round knockout victory against Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249 before announcing his retirement. Though Dominick busted up Henry Cejudo’s forehead with an unintentional head butt in the very first round, the ‘King of Cringe’ managed to keep up with the momentum throughout the contest. Dominick Cruz was equally assertive well and it appeared to be a close fight in the first round. However, Henry Cejudo landed a lethal knee on Dominick Cruz and ‘The Dominator’ hit the canvas clean. Henry Cejudo followed the knee with a couple of jabs and sealed the victory. Dominick Cruz protested the referee's decision and said that he was still in the fight and it was a ‘wrong call’ from the referrer's end.

Henry Cejudo retirement: Henry Cejudo beats Dominick Cruz, update on Henry Cejudo retirement

After the Henry Cejudo retirement report hit the headlines, the 'King of Cringe’ revealed that he is looking forward to conquering the world of real estate during an interview with ESPN. Henry Cejudo said that he has purchased a couple of properties in the past and since he is having a lovely family at home, he wants to retire young with arguably the greatest resume in MMA history. Henry Cejudo has bagged victories against some of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters in the world including his latest win against Dominick Cruz but when asked to choose his favourite one, 'The Triple C' named the victory against Demetrious Johnson as the biggest win of his UFC career.

Image courtesy: UFC