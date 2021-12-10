How Has Bose Secured Massive Profits Due To Mercedes F1 Team Boss Toto Wolff?

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff is usually a very calm and composed person and watching him lose his cool is a very rare sight. However recently during the Saudi Arabia Formula one Grand Prix, Toto Wolff was seen smashing a headphone in frustration, the video of which went viral. The viral video also proved to be a profitable one for electronic giant Bose.

Formula One: Toto Wolff breaks Bose headphones

Bose brand is the official team partner of the Mercedes F1 team in sound. Mercedes F1 shared a video on their social media handle in which Toto Wolff can be seen breaking his Bose headset to pieces in frustration. According to one of the Twitter user Vincenzo Landino, the video of Toto Wolff breaking Bose headphones has offered the company with over 4 million impressions. In addition to that, Bose has also earned nearly $25,000 of value.

Inadvertent Ads: episode 1.



Toto Wolff and this now infamous video has provided Mercedes partner, @Bose, with over 4 million impressions and according to socialmediavalueio provided nearly $25,000 of value for Bose. #F1 #sportsbiz https://t.co/XSH1NztQGd — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) December 8, 2021

According to the report by essentiallysports.com the incident of Toto Wolff smashing Bose headphones happened on lap 38 of the Saudi Arabia GP. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was defending his place against Lewis Hamilton, due to which both drivers went off the track. The incident saw race director, Michael Masi, demanding Verstappen to lose his lead to Hamilton.

However due to a massive miscommunication between Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team led to the F1 champion crashing into the back of Verstappen’s Red Bull car, damaging his front wing. Toto Wolff watched the moment right in front of him and vented out the frustration on the Bose headphone.

Lewis Hamilton set to make history at Abu Dhabi F1

The Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen battle for the F1 Title race is going down the wire with just one Formula One race left. The final race of the season will be held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with Verstappen ahead of Hamilton by the virtue of winning one extra race. Both the drivers are currently tied at same number of points.

Apart from winning the drivers F1 World Championship, Lewis Hamilton is set to achieve yet another record. Currently, Lewis Hamilton has a total of seven world championships to his name and is on verge of becoming the world champion for the record eighth time, one more than the legendary Michael Schumacher.