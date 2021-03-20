How Much Does Kirk Cousins Make? Kirk Cousins Net Worth Amount To Be Upped By $45 MILLION

Kirk Cousins seems to have made the most of his NFL's contracts. While he has performed well over the years, his deals have earned him millions of dollars. Fans appreciated Cousins' agent for the same, impressed with the way they have put deals together. This has made him ask a pertinent question - How much does Kirk Cousins make?

How much does Kirk Cousins make? Kirk Cousins contract details

With the way the Kirk Cousins contract has been structured, the 32-year-old seems to have made the most of his time in the NFL. Picked by the Washington Team, he played out franchise tags in 2016 and 2017. He earned $19.95 million and $23.94 million, before becoming a free agent. After that, came his three-year, $84 contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2020, he and the team added a two-year, $66 million extension. This deal cleverly included a $35 million base salary for 2022, which has now become guaranteed. While talking to PFT PM in February, Cousins explained that he was fine with his ongoing contract with the team. That means, he might not sign any extension.

After the 2022 season, Cousins will be able to sign with a new team. As per reports, the team will owe him a 44 per cent raise over his $45 million cap amount in 2022. As per Spotrac, he will have earned $196,640,630 by the time his current contract is over.

Kirk Cousins and his agent are wizards. Perfectly played.



7-years, $193M and he saw every penny of it. https://t.co/aEb0xxDOdn — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 19, 2021

Kirk cousins looks good ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ — ryley (@RyleyBerzinski) March 19, 2021

You have to give it to @Kirkcousins8 and his agent. He bet on himself, had a plan and executed that plan to the penny. Good for him. Now...... win us a Super Bowl — Rick Castro (@rickcastro99) March 19, 2021

Kirk Cousins trade rumors

While the last part of Cousins' contract is now guaranteed, there were several Kirk Cousins trade rumours being hinted at. He was linked to the Denver Broncos, reports claiming that the team should sign him. He was also connected to the San Francisco 49ers, something which might not be impossible in 2023.

Kirk Cousins stats

As per the Kirk Cousins stats, he was drafted as a fourth-round pick in 2012, he played Washington Football Team for the initial part of his career. During his time with the Vikings, Cousins has averaged 4,055 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per seasons. In 2018, he completed a career-high 70.1% passes. In 2019, the team made it to the playoffs (divisional round), while he was also selected for the Pro Bowl. Last year, he threw 4,265 yards. That was his highest total since the 2016 season.

Kirk Cousins net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cousins is currently worth $70 million. However, other sites like Wealthy Gorilla place his worth at $50 million. As per reports, he makes around $1.8 million from endorsements. He was also placed ninth on the Forbes' The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list.

Disclaimer: The above Kirk Cousins net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: Kirk Cousins Instagram)