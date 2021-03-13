How Much Is Tom Brady's New Bucs Contract Worth? QB Signs One-year Extension At Tampa Bay

Earlier on Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Tom Brady signed a one-year contract extension with the NFC South division franchise. According to reports, the two sides agreed to a one-year extension that locks Brady in through 2022. Brady had signed a two-year, $50 million deal last offseason and it is suggested that his new deal includes three voidable years. His contract reportedly saves the team $19 million against the salary cap this year.

Tom Brady contract extension: How much is Tom Brady's new Bucs contract worth?

While the Bucs did not reveal any details around Tom Brady's new contract, reports from ESPN claim that the seven-time Super Bowl champion had actually agreed to a four-year extension with the Bucs. However, the amended deal will void following the 2022 season. The new deal will effectively add an extra season onto the two-year, $50 million deal Brady signed with the Bucs last year.

The Bucs will reportedly save around $19 million under the NFL’s $182.5 million salary cap for 2021. Brady would have counted more than $28 million against the cap with his previous deal, yet now will cost just roughly $9 million against the cap. The Bucs are hoping that the extra room created with Brady’s deal will allow them to strike new deals with top players in the offseason.

Tom Brady new contract: QB's salary to remain the same?

Although Brady’s salary for next year is expected to remain “similar" to his 2021 payout of $25 million, it is reported that the money would break down to contain a lower base salary supplemented by a roster bonus.

Brady, 43, had previously admitted that his goal was to play in the NFL until age 45. However, during the week of the Super Bowl, the superstar QB claimed that he would now consider playing beyond 45. Brady will be 44 next season, and tacking on a year to his deal keeps him under contract through his 45th birthday.

Tom Brady net worth details and honours

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady's net worth is an estimate $250 million. The legendary NFL quarterback played for the New England Patriots for 19 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

Brady won six Super Bowl rings during his time with the Patriots and won his first Super Bowl with the Bucs in his debut season at Tampa Bay.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned Tom Brady net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Tom Brady Instagram