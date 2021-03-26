How To Watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 Practice Session Live? F1 2021 Live Stream

It's lights out and away we go as the 2021 F1 season begins on Friday. The first race as per the F1 2021 schedule is the Bahrain Grand Prix. Here is a look at how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 practice session live in India and around the world.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 practice session live in India?

In India, Star Sports 1/HD has the rights for the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 practice channel. The Bahrain Grand Prix practice live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live updates of the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Bahrain GP practice session schedule (India timings)

Friday 26th March 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 27th March 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 practice session live in Australia?

All sessions of the F1 2021 season will broadcast live on subscription service Fox Sports. Fans can also use the Kayo streaming service. Meanwhile, Channel 10 offers a free alternative, showing highlights of all 23 races.

Bahrain GP practice session schedule (Sydney timings)

Friday (March 26)

Free Practice 1- 10 PM – 11:30 PM

Saturday (March 27)

Free Practice 2- 2:00 AM – 3:30 AM

Free Practice 3- 10:30 PM – 11:30 PM

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 practice session live in the UK?

In the UK, SkySports has the official broadcast rights for F1. Meanwhile, the Bahrain Grand Prix practice live stream in the UK will be available on the SkyGo app. Because of SkySports' massive investment in the sport in the UK, even F1 Pro Tv cannot be used as a streaming option.

Bahrain GP practice session schedule (UK timings)

Friday (March 26)

Free Practice 1- 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM GMT

Free Practice 2- 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM GMT

Saturday

Free Practice 3- 12 noon – 1:00 PM GMT

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 practice session live in the US?

In the US, ESPN has the official rights for the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 practice channel. The Friday practice sessions will be broadcasted on ESPNU while all the action from Saturday and Sunday can be seen on ESPN2. Meanwhile, the Bahrain Grand Prix practice live streaming will be available on the ESPN app for F1 fans in the US.

Bahrain GP practice session schedule (All timings in ET)

Friday (March 26)

Free Practice 1- 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM ET

Free Practice 2- 11:00 AM – 12 noon ET

Saturday

Free Practice 3- 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM ET

F1 2021 schedule

The F1 2021 schedule has the most number of races (23) in an F1 season. After the Bahrain Grand Prix, the action moves to the Italian (16-18 April) and Portuguese Grand Prix (30 April-2 May). Fans can view the entire F1 2021 schedule on the official Formula 1 page.