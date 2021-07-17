How To Watch British Grand Prix Sprint Race LIVE? Sprint Race Time And Streaming Details

The British Grand Prix 2021 is already underway with a bang as the qualifying action on Friday has set up the grid for Saturday's sprint race. The British GP sprint race will take place from 9:00 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST (4:30 PM to 5:30 PM local time). Ahead of this weekend's race, here is a look at how to watch the British GP sprint race live in India?

British GP sprint race preview: Qualifying results

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have a point to prove at this weekend's British Grand Prix after having failed to win any of the previous five races. Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen are currently on fire as the Dutchman won four of the previous five races while the fifth race was won by his teammate, Sergio Perez. However, after five frustrating races, Hamilton finally set the disappointment aside as he clocked the fastest time in this weekend's British Grand Prix qualifying on Friday.

Hamilton will start Saturday's sprint race ahead of title rival Max Verstappen as he looks to reduce the gap in the Drivers' Championship standings. Verstappen (182) currently leads Hamilton (150) by 32 points. Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing (286) currently lead Mercedes F1 (242) in the Constructors' standings by 44 points.

Further behind, Valtteri Bottas could only manage third fastest in the other Mercedes after failing to outqualify Verstappen on his last flying lap. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clocked an impressive time to qualify fourth, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez only managing fifth fastest. Perez will be followed by the two McLaren's of Lando Norris in sixth and Daniel Ricciardo in seventh. Meanwhile, George Russell shocked the F1 paddock once again as he qualified eight, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in ninth. The top ten was rounded up by Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel.

How to watch British GP sprint race live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch British GP sprint race live on TV in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. Additionally, Indian fans can also watch the British GP sprint race live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. As for live updates of the sprint race, fans can follow the social media of F1 and the respected teams.