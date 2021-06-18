How To Watch French Grand Prix Qualifying Live? French GP Qualifying Time And Stream

The French Grand Prix 2021 is already underway as two practice sessions have been completed. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won three of the six races so far this season while Red Bull drivers have won the other three (Max Verstappen, 2; Sergio Perez, 1). With two practice sessions having been completed it is time for the all-important qualifying. The French Grand Prix qualifying time is 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST) on Saturday, June 19. Here is a look at how to watch French Grand Prix qualifying live on TV in India.

French Grand Prix 2021 free practice two timings: Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas

FP1 CLASSIFICATION



Mercedes back on form, with Red Bull just behind



Mercedes' dominance in FP1 did not last long as Max Verstappen and Red Bull came roaring back in FP2. Verstappen clocked in a marginally quicker lap time than Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, 0.008s to be precise. Meanwhile, Hamilton was third fastest in the other Mercedes.

Alpine F1 team carried on their impressive pace from FP1 as Fernando Alonso finished FP2 fourth fastest with his teammate, Esteban Ocon, finishing sixth fastest. The two Alpines were separated by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, hometown favourite Pierre Gasly was once again impressive this weekend in his AlphaTauri as he clocked in the seventh fastest time.

Further down, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had a disappointing FP2 session as he could only manage the eighth fastest time. Kimi Raikkonen was impressive in his Alfa Romeo as he clocked in the ninth-fastest time in a car that has struggled to get into Q3 all season. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris rounded up the top ten.

With Mercedes getting back to the top from the outset this weekend, it seems normalcy has returned. This is because both Hamilton and Bottas struggled to finish in the top 10 for any of the practice sessions two weeks ago at Baku. F1 fans will be excited ahead of qualifying as a close battle can be expected between Mercedes and Red Bull for pole position with home favourite constructors Alpine having an outside chance to spoil the party of one of the two teams.

How to watch French Grand Prix qualifying live on TV in India? French GP qualifying live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch French Grand Prix qualifying live on TV in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. Indian fans can also watch the French GP qualifying live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the qualifying sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

