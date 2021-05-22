How To Watch Monaco Grand Prix Main Race Live In India? Monaco GP 2021 Stream And Channel

The Formula One season has been off to an outstanding start and the action now turns to the Monaco Grand Prix, which is widely considered as the most prestigious race in the F1 calendar. The Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, the first time ever since 1954. As per the Monaco GP 2021 schedule, the main race will take place from 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 23. Here is a look at how to watch Monaco Grand Prix main race in India, the Monaco Grand Prix stream details, and our preview for the same.

2021 Monaco GP prediction and qualifying recap

Monaco Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The iconic track has a length of 3.337 km (2.074 miles) and a total of 19 turns. The total number of laps in the race is 78 with a total distance of 260.286 km.

In a captivating qualifying session, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position for the first time in his home race, thereby upsetting both Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, who have been utterly dominant prior to the Monaco GP. However, the Monegasque will have an anxious wait until tomorrow's race as he may receive a penalty. On his second run in Q3, Leclerc clipped the Armco as he turned into the chicane, thereby red flagging the session with a minute to go.

Not how Charles Leclerc would have expected to take his eighth pole position 😱#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/1Dq2Sg4Y7Q — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2021

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had to settle for second place as he could not improve upon his second lap time, which was on track to be faster until the red flag came out. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas completed the top three with teammate and reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton all the way down in seventh. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who was one of the drivers who had to abort his second run following his teammate's crash, was fourth fastest.

McLaren's Lando Norris was once again impressive as he clocked the fifth-fastest time with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly making it three top-six starts in five Grand Prix. Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has had the strongest weekend this season as he managed to qualify in eighth place. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Sergio Perez managed only a disappointing ninth place while Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi completed the top 10.

In terms of the Monaco GP prediction, assuming Charles Leclerc keeps hold of his pole position he will undoubtedly be the favourite to win the race. The pole position at Monaco is the most important amongst all venues on the F1 calendar because the narrow corners make it extremely difficult to overtake. At the same time, strategy is crucial as well since teams can perform the undercut and leapfrog the drivers in front by pitting a lap earlier. Irrespective of who comes out on top, fans can expect the Monaco Grand Prix to be a cliffhanger.



What just happened..???!



Charles Leclerc has his 8th pole position; and his and Ferrari's first since Mexico 2019



Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will start 7th #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Jcjy4WvZE2 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2021



How to watch Monaco Grand Prix main race live in India? Here's your Monaco Grand Prix channel India

For fans wondering how to watch Monaco Grand Prix main race live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, the official Monaco Grand Prix channel India. Fans can also watch the Monaco Grand Prix stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, the live updates of the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.