Hungarian GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

After taking an important win at the French Grand Prix last weekend, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen will hope for another strong performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend before F1 heads for a summer break. The Dutchman, who was running second for most of the race, grabbed the win at Paul Ricard last weekend after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed into the wall.

With Verstappen and Leclerc having dominated most of the F1 2022 season, the race at the Hungaroring this weekend promises to be another exciting and nail-biting one between the two championship contenders. Here is a look at the full Hungarian GP 2022 schedule and the live streaming details for the practice, qualifying and main race.

How to watch F1 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch Hungarian GP 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the entire F1 race weekend, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

Hungarian GP schedule

Free Practice 1: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST on Friday, July 29

Free Practice 2: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on Friday, July 29

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 30

Qualifying: 7:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 30

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 31

Hungarian GP 2022 schedule live streaming details in UK

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Hungarian GP 2022 race weekend on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app. Below is the complete schedule for the event (all timings in BST):

Free Practice 1: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, July 29

Free Practice 2: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, July 29

Free Practice 3: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 30

Qualifying: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 30

Main Race: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 2

Where to watch F1 2022 races live in US?

F1 fans in the US can tune in to the ESPN Network to watch the Hungarian GP 2022 race weekend live. Below are the timings for the entire weekend (all timings in ET):

Free Practice 1: 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Friday, July 29

Free Practice 2: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, July 29

Free Practice 3: 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM on Saturday, July 30

Qualifying: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 30

Main Race: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 31