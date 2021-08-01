Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 Result: Ocon Wins Intense Race, Hamilton Takes F1 Standings Lead

Alpine's Esteban Ocon won his maiden F1 race at the Hungarian Grand Prix following intense drama throughout the race. This was including a lap 1 collision between six drivers. Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton managed a third-place finish in the race, but that was enough to help him take the lead in the F1 standings, as title rival Max Verstappen finished tenth. Here is the complete Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 result after an action-packed race at the Hungaroring.

Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 result: Esteban Ocon wins

While Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton had a clean start from pole, there was drama all around him during the opening lap of the race. A wet start to the Hungarian Grand Prix 2021 saw five drivers eliminated on the first lap as Valtteri Bottas locked up and crashed into Lando Norris and Sergio Perez with Max Verstappen, facing the brunt of it as well. Further behind, Lance Stroll also locked up and hit the back of Charles Leclerc, who spun around. As a result of the crashes, Bottas, Perez, Norris, Stroll and Leclerc were all forced to retire as the race was red-flagged.

With several drivers having been eliminated, the leading pack completely changed. Hamilton continued to lead the race but this time from George Russell in second with Esteban Ocon in third. However, with Hamilton not having changed to dry tyres like the rest, the Mercedes driver came into the pits a few laps later and rejoined the race in last place. As a result, Ocon got the lead after Russell dropped back due to a puncture.

With Mercedes having made a judgement error, Hamilton had it all to do from last place. However, the seven-time Drivers' Champion made quick progress as he managed to rise up to 13th place by lap 10. By lap 25 the Brit was recording fastest laps as he was already up to eighth place.

While Hamilton drove a stellar race, the day belonged to Alpine's Esteban Ocon who surprisingly led almost all the 70 laps at the Hungaroring to win his maiden F1 race. Ocon held on to the lead despite intense pressure from four-time Drivers' Champion Sebastian Vettel hunting him down in second.

