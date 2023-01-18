'I Was Mentally Tortured By WFI, I Even Considered Suicide After Tokyo': Vinesh Phogat

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has publically called out the Wrestling Federation Of India and even went on to demand the removal of its president, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh phogat said that "I was mentally tortured by the federation and wrestling president. I was thinking of committing suicide at one stage due to the pressure being put on me by the federation and WFI president. I went to the Tokyo Olympics with four girls but we were not provided any physio instead, the WFI assistant secretary went with us. Everyone knows how powerful he [Brijbhushan Sharan Singh] is. He is a four-time MP. Whenever we try and complain, they give us death threats. They mentally torture us and impose disciplinary sanctions on me without any reason".

"Rajiv Tomar (WFI assistant president) did not know anything about women's wrestling. Coaches mentally break us daily. We can't even drink water without their permission".

Further Vinesh phogat added that wrestling coaches along with president of WFI ,Brijbhushan Sharan Singh exploit women wrestlers for their own benefits. "I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced the molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling", said Phogat.

"He interferes in our personal lives, wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff", Vinesh Phogat added

"We are here to fught for justice and want a safe future for wrestlers in India and we want Brijbhushan Sharan Singh to be removed from the post of the president", she concluded.