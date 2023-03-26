Quick links:
Image: Media_SAI/Twitter
Morocco’s Khadija Mardi defeats to claim gold in the 81+ kg category in the World Boxing Championship.
Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain have shown brilliant effort as they have now added four gold medals to India's tally.
Following her Olympics Gold medal, Lovlina Borgohain follows it up with a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships
Lovlina Borgohain claims her maiden World Championship gold as she gets the better of her Australian counterpart Caitlin Parker in the 75 kg category
Caitlin wins the second round 3-2 as Lovlina struggling a bit.
Lovlina Borgohain takes a 3-2 lead after the first round.
Lovlina Borgohain takes on Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the final of the 75 kg category
China's Liu Yang defeats Janjaem Suwannapheng to record a gold medal in the 66 kg category.
IBA live: Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng to take on China's Liu Yang in the final of the 66 kg category.
Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju presented the gold medal to Nikhat Zareen on the podium.
MEDAL CEREMONY 🏅 Elite Women's 48-50 KG Light Flyweight🥊— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 26, 2023
GOLD 🥇 NIKHAT ZAREEN 🇮🇳
SILVER 🥈 Nguyen Thi Tam 🇻🇳
BRONZE 🥉 Ingrit Valencia 🇨🇴
BRONZE 🥉 Wassila Lkhadiri 🇫🇷#WorldChampionships #WWCHDelhi #Boxing #WBC2023 #WBC #NikhatZareen @nikhat_zareen pic.twitter.com/YqF8bMFt5C
Ferreira Beatriz Iasmim defeats Valdez Pana Angie Paola in the 60 kg category
Ferreira Beatriz Iasmim takes on Valdez Pana Angie Paola in the 57-60KG Lightweight category final
Huang Hsiao-Wen defeats Castaneda Yeni Marcela to grab gold in the 52-54KG Bantamweight category
Huang Hsiao-Wen Arias takes on Castaneda Yeni Marcela in the 52-54KG Bantamweight final.
Nikhat Zareen becomes only the second Indian boxer to grab two consecutive gold medals in World Championships after Mary Kom
Nikhat Zareen Remember the name 🔥🥇@AjaySingh_SG l @debojo_m#itshertime #WorldChampionships #WWCHDelhi @Media_SAI @anandmahindra @IBA_Boxing @Mahindra_Auto @nikhat_zareen @Anurag_Office @MahindraRise @NehaAnandBrahma pic.twitter.com/REOnDeYDHL— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 26, 2023
Nikhat Zareen defeats Vietnam’s Nguyen Thị Tam in the 48-50 kg LIGHT flyweight final to grab a gold medal.
Nikhat maintains her lead after round 2.
Nikhat is leading by 5-0
Nikhat landed punches after punches as she looks very convincing after round 1
A caution for Nguyen Thi Tam
Nikhat Zareen faces Nguyen Thi Tam in the summit clash
Nikhat Zareen will fight Nguyen Thi Tam in the 48-50 kg lightweight final while Lovlina Borgohain will take on Parker Caitlin Anne in the 52-54 kg Bantamweight final.
ELITE WOMEN 48-50KG LIGHT flyweight final: NIKHAT ZAREEN vs NGUYEN THI TAM
ELITE WOMEN 52-54KG Bantam final: HUANG HSIAO-WEN ARIAS vs CASTANEDA YENI MARCELA
ELITE WOMEN 57-60KG Lightweight final: FERREIRA BEATRIZ IASMIM vs VALDEZ PANA ANGIE PAOLA
ELITE WOMEN 63-66KG Welterweight final: SUWANNAPHENG JANJAEM vs YANG LIU
ELITE WOMEN 70-75KG Middleweight final: BORGOHAIN LOVLINA vs PARKER CAITLIN ANNE
ELITE WOMEN 81+KG Heavyweight final: MARDI KHADIJA vs KUNGEIBAYEVA LAZZAT