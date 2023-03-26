Last Updated:

World Boxing Championships Final Highlights: Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen Claim Gold

A total of 13 countries are taking part in gold medal matches across different weight classes in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi. All the focus will be on Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain who will be fighting for gold.

Other Sports
 
Written By
Anirban Sarkar
World Boxing Championships final

Image: Media_SAI/Twitter

21:19 IST, March 26th 2023
Morocco’s Khadija Mardi is a world champion

Morocco’s Khadija Mardi defeats to claim gold in the 81+ kg category in the World Boxing Championship.

20:34 IST, March 26th 2023
India collects four gold medals in this World Boxing Championships

Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain have shown brilliant effort as they have now added four gold medals to India's tally.

20:11 IST, March 26th 2023
Lovlina maintains her form

Following her Olympics Gold medal, Lovlina Borgohain follows it up with a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships

20:07 IST, March 26th 2023
Lovlina is a world champion

Lovlina Borgohain claims her maiden World Championship gold as she gets the better of her Australian counterpart Caitlin Parker in the 75 kg category

20:00 IST, March 26th 2023
Caitlin takes the 2nd round

 Caitlin wins the second round 3-2 as Lovlina struggling a bit.

19:55 IST, March 26th 2023
Lovlina leading after the first round

Lovlina Borgohain takes a 3-2 lead after the first round.

19:49 IST, March 26th 2023
Lovlina Borgohain is in the house

Lovlina Borgohain takes on Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the final of the 75 kg category

19:49 IST, March 26th 2023
Liu Yang beats Janjaem Suwannapheng in the 66 kg category

China's Liu Yang defeats Janjaem Suwannapheng to record a gold medal in the 66 kg category.

19:31 IST, March 26th 2023
Janjaem Suwannapheng vs Liu Yang begins

IBA live: Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng to take on China's Liu Yang in the final of the 66 kg category.

19:28 IST, March 26th 2023
Kiren Rijiju presents gold medal to Nikhat Zareen

Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju presented the gold medal to Nikhat Zareen on the podium.

 

19:03 IST, March 26th 2023
Ferreira Beatriz Iasmim gets the better of Valdez Pana Angie Paola

Ferreira Beatriz Iasmim defeats Valdez Pana Angie Paola in the 60 kg category

18:53 IST, March 26th 2023
Ferreira Beatriz Iasmim vs Valdez Pana Angie Paola begins

Ferreira Beatriz Iasmim takes on Valdez Pana Angie Paola in the 57-60KG Lightweight category final

18:47 IST, March 26th 2023
Huang Hsiao-Wen wins gold in 52-54KG Bantamweight

Huang Hsiao-Wen defeats Castaneda Yeni Marcela to grab gold in the 52-54KG Bantamweight category

18:31 IST, March 26th 2023
Huang Hsiao-Wen Arias vs Castaneda Yeni Marcela kicks off

Huang Hsiao-Wen Arias takes on Castaneda Yeni Marcela in the 52-54KG Bantamweight final.

18:25 IST, March 26th 2023
Nikhat Zareen registers unique record

Nikhat Zareen becomes only the second Indian boxer to grab two consecutive gold medals in World Championships after Mary Kom

 

18:22 IST, March 26th 2023
Nikhat Zareen wins third gold for India

Nikhat Zareen defeats  Vietnam’s Nguyen Thị Tam in the 48-50 kg LIGHT flyweight final to grab a gold medal.

18:22 IST, March 26th 2023
Nikhat is still leading after round 2

Nikhat maintains her lead after round 2.

18:14 IST, March 26th 2023
Nikhat has taken a lead over her opponent after round 1

Nikhat is leading by 5-0

18:12 IST, March 26th 2023
Nikhat begins the match very aggressively

Nikhat landed punches after punches as she looks very convincing after round 1

18:09 IST, March 26th 2023
Advantage for Nikhat Zareen

A caution for Nguyen Thi Tam

18:09 IST, March 26th 2023
Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam begins

Nikhat Zareen faces Nguyen Thi Tam in the summit clash

17:49 IST, March 26th 2023
Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will seek gold medals

Nikhat Zareen will fight Nguyen Thi Tam in the 48-50 kg lightweight final while Lovlina Borgohain will take on Parker Caitlin Anne in the 52-54 kg Bantamweight final.

17:38 IST, March 26th 2023
Fixtures for today: Fight begins at 6:00 PM

ELITE WOMEN 48-50KG LIGHT flyweight final: NIKHAT ZAREEN vs NGUYEN THI TAM

ELITE WOMEN 52-54KG Bantam final: HUANG HSIAO-WEN ARIAS vs CASTANEDA YENI MARCELA

ELITE WOMEN 57-60KG Lightweight final: FERREIRA BEATRIZ IASMIM vs VALDEZ PANA ANGIE PAOLA

ELITE WOMEN 63-66KG Welterweight final: SUWANNAPHENG JANJAEM vs YANG LIU

ELITE WOMEN 70-75KG Middleweight final: BORGOHAIN LOVLINA vs PARKER CAITLIN ANNE

ELITE WOMEN 81+KG Heavyweight final: MARDI KHADIJA vs KUNGEIBAYEVA LAZZAT

