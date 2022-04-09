In A First, Boxers From Different Classes To Face Each Other To Qualify For Paris Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the changes to the weight categories proposed by the International Boxing Association (IBA). For the first time in the history of the Games, participants will be allowed to fight opponents from different weight divisions. The changes were confirmed by the IOC in a press release earlier last week and will come into force at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The changes were first proposed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) and later adopted by the IOC following much deliberation. As far as IBA is concerned, the organisation was recently involved in a huge turmoil that led to its temporary suspension by the IOC. The IBA was suspended in 2019 over its alleged involvement in various corruption scandals. The IBA reform started in 2020 following which it appointed a new president and also adopted a brand new constitution.

According to the changes, participants from a lighter weight class can now qualify to fight boxers from heavier categories. For example, a bantamweight boxer (54kg) can move up to the featherweight (57kg) category and a middleweight boxer can qualify to fight a boxer in the 80kg class. Meanwhile, there are several divisions of weight classes that have been scrapped by the IOC for the Paris Games.

The middleweight category (75kg) has been abolished for men boxers, while the 69kg category has been removed for women fighters. This means that India's Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal in the 69kg category at the Tokyo Games last year, will now have to either move down to the 66kg or move up to 75kg in order to compete.

The men's boxers, who fought in eight divisions at the Tokyo Games, will have only seven divisions for the marquee event in Paris. While the women boxers, who had five weight divisions at Tokyo 2020, will have one more in Paris. For the first time in history, both men and women categories will have an equal number of participants - 124 boxers each. The 2024 Paris Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 24. The boxing matches at the event are slated to start on July 27 and last till August 10.

Here's the updated weight divisions for Paris 2024

Men’s: 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg, +92kg

Women’s: 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 66kg, 75kg

Image: olympics.com

