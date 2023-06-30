India Defeat Iran In Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final To Win Eighth Title

India proved to be the better team as they defeated Iran to claim the Asian Kabaddi Championship title for the eighth time. The final scoreline was 42-32 in India's favour at 2023 at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan. Barring only one occasion, India have been crowned champions in all the editions since the inception of the tournament.

Pawan Sehrawat took the game to the opposition as the Indian skipper was brilliant throughout the game. A perfect 10 from him paved the way for India towards the title. India didn't have the desired start as in the first five minutes the opponents were all over them.

But Aslam Inamdar and Sehrawat made sure they come back in the match as they garnered some raid points and the Indian team took off to a brilliant start from that point. Iran did manage to put in a commanding display as they snatches some bonus points. India managed to pull off another all out on Iran at the stroke of 19 minutes.

India had a 23-11 lead but led by Iran's captain Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, they inflicted an all-out in 29 minutes. Iran managed to close in the final minutes but India held their nerve to retain their Asian Kabaddi Championship title.

(With inputs from ANI)