'India Extends Full Support To IOC Decision To Postpone Olympics To July '21': IOA

Indian Olympic Association has extended full support to the International Olympic Council for its decision to announce new dates for the Tokyo Olympics, postponing it to July 23, 2021.

"IOC president has communicated to me about the new dates July 23 to August 8, 2021, for Tokyo Olympics and the new dates for Paralympics as well. I welcome the decision on behalf of IOA and all NSFs as its the only logical solution as the whole world is in lockdown and sports is not possible anywhere," IOA President Narendra Batra to Republic TV in a telephonic conversation on Monday.

'Relief to everyone'

On what the decision will mean to India and Indian athletes Batra said, "It means relief to everyone. Now no one will have to worry while preparing himself or herself for the Olympics. They can come back after 15 months fresher and even stronger. It's not an advantage or disadvantage to any country. It also means immediate stoppage of the closed-door training at different training centres. Not many are in operation. Weightlifting team in Kolkata, hockey in Bangalore and athletes in Patiala. I would like to believe that all those who have qualified so far will be treated as qualified for next year as well," the IOA president observed.

