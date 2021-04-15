India Projected To Win Big At The Tokyo Olympics; 17 Medals, Including 4 Gold Predicted

After securing just 2 podium positions in the 2016 Summer Games, India's medal tally has been projected to make a massive leap as the country gears up for the upcoming mega Tokyo Olympics. The prediction by Olympics analysts Gracenote has envisaged that India is likely to be amongst the top 10 countries with the biggest medal improvements from the 2016 tally as compared to their projected wins at Tokyo. The analysts have predicted 17 podium wins, including four gold medals, for India in the Tokyo Olympics slated to be held from July 23 to August 8.

In what comes as a gleeful sign for India ahead of the mega Tokyo Olympics, the country is projected to better its tally in the prestigious quadrennial event, by pipping the total medal tally in the previous 12 Summer Games. Elaborating further on its projections, Gracenote - which provides statistical data for major sports tournaments - has predicted that India will eight medals in shooting, four in boxing, three in wrestling and one in archery and weightlifting, each. The breakdown takes India's total win tally to 17 with four gold medals, five silver and eight bronze.

US to top medal count, China second

Meanwhile, the Gracenote report places the United States and China on top of the table predicting countries with the most medals. The United States is projected to wins 114 medals just 7 less than its tally in the 2016 Summer Games whereas China is predicted to bag 85 medals, that is, 15 more than their tally in the 2016 Summer Games. While the participants to be allowed by Russia is still unclear following the anti-doping prosecution, Kremlin is expected to win 73 medals, that is, 14 more than what Japan is predicted to win.

Pertinently, India has only won one individual gold medal at the marquee event which was won By Abhinav Bindra at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. With 4 gold medals predicted for India, and 17 podium wins in all, if Gracenote's prediction turns out to be true, it would India's most successful outing at the Olympics.

India at Tokyo Olympics

As per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra, 90 Indian athletes have qualified for the Summer Games set be held from August onwards this year. Nearly 120-130 sportspersons are expected to book their tickets to Tokyo as part of the Indian delegation by the time the qualification ends. The Olympic-bound sportspersons are also set to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the IOA has confirmed. Speaking at a webinar organized to mark the 100 days countdown to the Tokyo Games, IO Secretary General Rajeev Mehta stressed that the safety of the Olympic-bound athletes is paramount. In February, Mehta had written to the Union Health Minister urging him to consider vaccinating athletes on a priority basis to give them sufficient time before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics.

India at 2016 Summer Games

In the 2016 Summer Olympics which were held in Brazil, 117 Indian athletes had put their foot forward, forming the country's largest-ever delegation sent to the Olympics. The contingent featured Indian heroes including Saina Nehwal, Yogeshwar Dutt, Gagan Narang and Leander Paes. The two medals were won by PV Sindhu who stood second in Women's Singles (Badminton) while Sakshi Malik won the bronze in Women's 58 kg wrestling. The Rio Olympics saw Indian shooters taste defeat for the first time since 2004 and boxers since 2012.