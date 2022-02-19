India Wins Bid To Host First International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session In 40 Years

India has won the right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee(IOC) session in Mumbai, during the 139th IOC Session being held in Beijing, China, alongside the Winter Olympics. This will be the second IOC session in India, having last hosted the session in 1983 at New Delhi. As per ANI, India won the bid in an unopposed race.

The presentation to the IOC members during the 139th IOC session was made by the Indian delegation comprising of Beijing Olympics 2008 gold medalist for India Abhinav Bindra, IOC Member Nita Ambani, India Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Watch the 139th IOC session-

WATCH LIVE NOW: Day 2 of the 139th IOC Session#Beijing2022 #Olympics https://t.co/YY1Ivai3R9 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, following the major achievement for Indian sports, Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter handle to express his thoughts. “A historic moment as the International Olympic Committee Session is coming to 🇮🇳 India in 2023! Indian sport has made giant strides in recent years. Excited and proud to have been a part of the Indian delegation for this landmark occasion,” the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister tweeted.

A historic moment as the International Olympic Committee Session is coming to 🇮🇳 India in 2023!



Indian sport has made giant strides in recent years.



Excited and proud to have been a part of the Indian delegation for this landmark occasion.#StrongerTogether #IOCSession2023 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 19, 2022

“The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023,” said Mrs Nita Ambani. “This will be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.”

“Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world,” she added. “We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I’m excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come!”

More about the IOC session-

The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of IOC, which is regarded as IOC’s prime organ as decisions taken during the meeting are final. The IOC has a total of 101 members with voting rights, 45 honorary members, and one honor member without the right of voting. Alongside the members, the session is also attended by the senior representatives from over 50 International sports federations.

(Image: Twitter-@ANI/IOC Media)