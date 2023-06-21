Indian Chess Sensation R Praggnanandhaa Receives Epic Question During His 12th Class Exams

Why You Are Reading This: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is a 17-year-old Indian chess player who has gained notable among of fame in the Indian sporting community in recent years. Having become a grandmaster at the age of only 12, Praggnanandhaa is one of the brightest prospects in Chess for India. The teenager recently tackled an unexpected question while taking his 12th-grade tests.

3 Things You Need To Know

R Praggnanandhaa became a grandmaster at age 12 and was the 2nd-youngest at the time to do so

Praggnanandhaa has defeated Magnus Carlsen in multiple encounters

Praggnanandhaa was just 7 years old when he became a FIDE Master

ALSO READ | India's Praggnanandhaa Again Frustrates World No.1 Magnus Carlsen In Thrilling Chess Match

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa receives chess-related questions in 12th-class exams

Having finished the Tata Steel Chess Masters 2023 at the ninth position earlier this year, the 17-year-old is currently giving his 12th-class exams. He took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a picture of his English exams with an interesting caption. “Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear,” the youngster captioned the post.

Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear!😁 pic.twitter.com/gdVxlvuCpQ — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) June 20, 2023

ALSO READ | Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Hou Yifan And Ding Liren To Feature In Global Chess League

Upon a closer look at the question paper, it can be seen that the students were asked to write a letter to their friend about the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was held last year in Mamallapuram. “Write a letter to your friend who is studying abroad, describing how the 44th chess Olympiad was conducted in Mamallapuram,” the question read. Here’s a look at the star chess player’s tweet and the reaction he received.

That set was specifically prepared for you. — Manish 💎 (@Money_sh_) June 21, 2023

I'm thinking about the external who would evaluate his paper 😅 — Praveenkumar (@srpraveen28) June 21, 2023

When you get a checkmate in your examination... — Sankaran Baskar (@SankaranBaskar) June 21, 2023

It'll be interesting to know how much you score on this question. Do share once the results are out. — Srijan Sabharwal (@SrijanSabharwal) June 21, 2023

Praggnanandhaa last featured in the 6th Sharjah Master 2023 in May 2014, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.