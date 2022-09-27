Indian Driver Jehan Daruvala Earns Another Chance In F1 With McLaren Test Outing

Indian motorsport sensation Jehan Daruvala is all set to take part in his third F1 Test session with McLaren this week at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France. McLaren announced the development on Monday, as the Formula 1 grid gears up for the much anticipated Singapore Grand Prix 2022 this weekend. 23-year-old Daruvala is a Red Bull academy driver since 2020 and currently races in the Formula 2 championship with the Prema racing team.

The Indian driver currently sits fifth in the F2 2022 standings with just one round remaining in the season. He most recently won the Formula 2 feature race during the Monza GP 2022 weekend earlier this month. This was the maiden race win for Davurala in the season which took his points tally in the season to 126 points.

McLaren's announcement about Jehan Daruvala-

Meanwhile, the McLaren F1 team took to their official Twitter handle and said, “Indian driver @DaruvalaJehan will be back in the 2021 MCL35M as part of our Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme this week at Circuit Paul Ricard”. Daruvala had the first taste of a F1 car with McLaren by testing the McLaren MCL35M car at the Silverstone circuit. He tested for McLaren again at the Algarve International Circuit, from July 18-19 and will now get into the car at Circuit Paul Ricard.

McLaren has tested several other junior drivers in 2022

The Mumbai-born race car driver is currently in his third F2 season. He is being linked with reports claiming that he will march towards a seat in Indycar or Formula E if he doesn’t secure a F1 seat for 2023. However, it is highly possible that three tests with McLaren in a F1 car might land him a test driver or reserve driver role.

It is pertinent to mention that McLaren has also run Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, and Alex Palou in its 2021 car this year. At the same time, several Indycar stars have also had the taste of a F1 car. Reacting to the announcement by McLaren, Twitter was flooded with praises and well wishes for the Indian youngster.

