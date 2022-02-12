Indian Railways To Launch Country's Biggest Wrestling Academy In Delhi's Kishanganj

Indian Railways has sanctioned ₹30.76 crores for a World Class Wrestling Academy at Kishanganj, New Delhi. A press release by Indian Railways claimed that the academy would be the biggest in the country, equipped with advanced training facilities. The work is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing the latest and best facilities to our players.

The sports facility being made at Delhi will be exclusively for wrestling and will provide opportunities for wrestlers to enhance their skills and become 'world champions' in the coming years. Winner of bronze in 2008 Bejing Olympic and 2012 London Olympic Kumar, Bronze Medalist in Rio Sakshi Malik, Silver medalist of recently completed Tokoyo Olympics Ravi Kumar Dhaiya, Bronze Medalist in Tokyo and only wrestler to win World Wrestling Championship thrice Bajrang Punia were all associated with Indian Railways.

Indian Railways' achievements in the sports arena

Further elaborating the importance of the Indian Railways in the sports arena, it listed the winners of the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. "Three individual medals by Mirabai Chanu (Silver in weightlifting), Ravi Kumar (Silver in Wrestling), Bajrang (Bronze in wrestling) and in Bronze medallist Indian Hockey Men team, two players were from Indian Railways," the press release read. Indian railways lauded their scheme of promoting sports through the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) by providing job securities to sportspersons through various incentives via the press release.

Indian Railways stated in the press release that more than 9,000 sportspersons that are on a roll in 29 game disciplines are associated with Indian Railways. "Railway sportspersons have brought laurels for the country in all mega sports events like Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc" it added. And have been honoured for their outstanding sports.

The Railways concluded their release listing the achievements of their players given on Republic day. According to the railway, their associated members have won 27 Padamshree, 176 Arjuna, 12 Dhyanchand, 14 Dronacharya and 9 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award was recently renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards by the BJP led NDA government.

Image: PIXBAY/PTI