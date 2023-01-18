LIVE: Wrestling Chief Brij Bhushan Denies Sexual Harassment Charges; Slanders Champions

Quick links:
Image: ANI, PTI
Bajrang Punia says that the wrestlers will not protest at night and that the protests will continue tomorrow.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal is currently at Jantar Mantar, where she is hearing the concerns of all the wrestlers.
1) Wrestlers want the removal of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
2) Wrestlers want WFI to treat wrestlers better and act against sexual exploitation.
3) Wrestlers want a new federation set up.
Sakshi Malik has made it clear that the concerns of the wrestlers are with WFI and not with any particular political party.
After hearing the WFI president's response to the wrestlers' allegations, Sakshi Malik said that the wrestlers would take forward their concerns to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not keen on resigning, stating that the questions against him will not end even if he resigns.
WFI president reveals surprise on hearing the allegations from the wrestlers, stating that in the past 10-15 years, there have been no such allegations.
On hearing the WFI president's response, Vinesh Phogat claims that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ducked the allegations put forward against him. Phogat added that the wrestlers protesting are 'not children' and that they are present here to seek a solution rather than cause a problem.
When told that the nation was questioning him about the allegations put forward by the wrestlers, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh replied that the wrestlers also represent a small portion of the people who are against him and that most of the country was with him.
When asked if he will step down, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asks why 'should I step down.' He insists that the police will conduct their inquiry and that there will be a fair investigation.
'There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist,' claims WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after wrestlers make shocking allegations.
WFI president refutes the sexual exploitation charges, stating that no such case has happened.
WFI president claims that the wrestling federation has adhered to the needs of the wrestlers and that Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik themselves said a week ago that they had no problems.
Following the shocking allegations from the wrestlers, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hit back at them by stating that the wrestlers who have come today aren't contesting in national events.
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh defends his stance and claims that he's the victim in this situation.
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is questioning Vinesh's allegation by stating why they did not raise this earlier.
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he came to give an answer to the shocking allegations levelled by the wrestlers as soon as he was made aware of the protest.
Republic is currently confronting the WFI president after the shocking allegations levelled by some of the star wrestlers.
Bajrang Punia added that the financial support given by the sponsors is not reaching them.
Vinesh Phogat and some of the rest of the wrestlers present at the protest added that at most they will compete in this sport until 2028 and so they were not fighting for them but for the future of wrestling. Phogat added that they will do everything to fight and ensure that there is change.
Vinesh Phogat adds that the coaches break the wrestlers mentally by torturing them daily. For example, she added that the wrestlers cannot even have water without the permission of the coaches.
Bajrang Punia adds that the wrestlers are tired of protesting against the WFI president and now they will continue to protest against the WFI president is removed.
Vinesh Phogat's allegations did not end there as she also went on to state that the WFI president has harassed many girls in the past. "WFI president indulges in sexual molestation with female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation. We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling," said Vinesh.
"I was mentally tortured by the federation and wrestling president. I was thinking of committing suicide at one stage due to the pressure being put on me by the federation and WFI president. I went to the Tokyo Olympics with four girls but we were not provided any physio. Everyone knows how powerful he [Brijbhushan Sharan Singh] is. He is a four-time MP. Whenever we try and complain, they give us death threats. They mentally torture us and impose disciplinary sanctions on me without any reason," said Vinesh Phogat in her address.
Vinesh Phogat adds that despite the torture she was subjected to by the WFI, she and the rest of the wrestlers have always received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Similarly to Bajrang Punia's claims, Vinesh Phogat also claims that the wrestlers have been tortured by the WFI. She adds that she was also labelled as someone who betrayed their nation.
Bajrang Punia has claimed that the wrestlers have received no support from the sponsors. He adds that whoever has spoken against the WFI president has been tortured.
Taking to Twitter, Bajrang Punia wrote, "Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws."
खिलाड़ी पूरी मेहनत कर के देश को मेडल दिलाता हैं लेकिन फेडरेशन ने हमें नीचा दिखाने के अलावा कुछ नहीं किया। मनचाहे क़ायदे क़ानून लगा कर खिलाड़ियों को प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। #BoycottWFIPresident#BoycottWrestlingPresident @narendramodi @AmitShah @PMOIndia— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) January 18, 2023
Several Indian star wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, will hold a joint press conference at 4:00 PM IST to voice their concerns against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).