India's Jehan Daruvala Finishes Perfect 2022 Italian Grand Prix Weekend With Win At Monza

India's Jehan Daruvala is moving from strength to strength. After clinching yet another podium finish in the F2 sprint race at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, Daruvala has followed it up with a win in the main race. Despite starting the main race in sixth, the 23-year-old kept his cool and went on to win his first feature race of the season.

Daruvala wins Italian GP main race

After winning the Formula 2 Italian GP main race, Jehan Daruvala said, "A win in the Feature Race in Monza, I’m really, really happy. My first win of the year, also a Feature Race. It’s been a difficult year a lot of the time, so I’m very, very happy. We have a break now and it’s a good way to finish off, a podium yesterday and a win today in the main race. I can’t be happier. Big thanks to PREMA, we’ve been struggling in the past weeks and to bounce back strong at their home race really means a lot to both of us."

F2 Championship update: Daruvala tied in sixth

While Felipe Drugovich has already been crowned the Formula 2 Champion in the 2022 season, the race for the vice-champion spot is very much on. French racer Théo Pourchaire is currently in second place with 164 points with Logan Sargeant in third with 135 points. Meanwhile, Ayumu Awasa is currently in fourth place with 129 points, three points clear of fifth-placed Jehan Daruvala.

Daruvala assesses his Formula 2 season

Ahead of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, Jehan Daruvala assessed his Formula 2 2022 season so far in an interview with Red Bull's official website. The Indian driver said, "The season started quite well. I was fighting in the front of the championship, consistently in the top 3. We weren’t too good in qualifying but we definitely were the fastest car in the race. I kept scoring good results; in the first five races, I think I scored four podiums."

He went on to add, "And then the race in Barcelona, in the feature race I actually had the right strategy to win and my car failed. Again, in Austria, I won the feature race, at the home of Red Bull but the team made a mistake so got disqualified from that race. I missed out on a lot of points. Just as a team we haven’t been on top of things."