India's Next Gold | From Poverty To Podium- Bapi Hansda's Inspiring Rise In Athletics

India has been discovering major talents in the field of Athletics in recent years, especially after Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra earned the first-ever Olympics gold medal for India at a track and field event at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Odisha’s Bapi Hansda is the latest sensation in the field of Athletics, who made his debut in the youth international circuit earlier this year. Despite starting his athletics career as a runner, he has now become a major force for India in the 400m hurdles event.

Bapi Hansda’s humble beginnings

17-year-old Hansda hails from the coastal city of Basta, located in Balasore, Odisha, and is the youngest of five siblings. As a child, he grew up in poverty and had to also suffer the loss of his father in 2008. Despite all the financial struggles and hardships, Bapi found his passion for sports as a child and soon ventures into the field of athletics.

During a recent exclusive interview with Republic World, Hansda recalled how he started of his career as an athlete. “I started off in Athletics when I was in my 6th or 7th class in school. I didn’t have much knowledge about the sport then. When I was studying in Jajpur, I used to live with my brother. There was a mini stadium there, where I used to run for enjoyment. I used to train under my coach who lived in Jajpur Road,” said Bapi.

In 2018, he was spotted by the HPC (High Performance Centre) set up by State Government in partnership with Reliance. “In 2019, I joined the SAI University in Cuttack after giving the trials. I lived there for a year and gave a trial at Reliance HPC, where I trained under Ajit sir for two years. I also participated in the National Championships in these two years but I was failing it make it through to the finals,’ he added.

Bapi Hansda’s transition to 400m Hurdles event

After repeated failures in his earlier event, his coach suggested he should try the 400m hurdles event. "Ajit sir then suggested to me that it has been two years since we are training well and we should try changing our event once. I changed my event to 400m hurdles and it has been four months since I have been training for the event under Martin sir," he said. This was a major turning point for the youngster as he returned with a gold medal, in the 400m hurdles event at the 18th National Youth Athletics Championships in Udupi in March with a time of 51.95s in the finals.

Hansda earlier clocked a timing of 51.90 seconds in the heats, which became a world record timing. On being asked if he entered the competition eyeing the record timing, Hansda revealed, “No, nothing like that (on targeting the record timing). When I gave my trial at Reliance HPC before leaving for the competition, I clocked a timing of 53.26 seconds. So during the event, I didn’t expect to run so fast and I was focused on surpassing my previous best performance”.

Bapi Hansda makes international debut after impressing national audience

With his show in the National Championships, Bapi received a chance at making his debut in the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championships 2023 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in April. He pulled off a historic performance at the Asian Champions by clinching the coveted silver medal with a timing of 51.38 seconds. While it was only the fifth time he participated in the event, this was the first silver medal for India in the boys 400m hurdles event.

Speaking to Republic World, the 17-year-old shed light on his reaction to the historic feat. “I was very nervous after completing the heats (at the Asian Youth Championships). This was my first international competition so I wasn’t experienced. Coach Martin warmed me up at a calmer place ahead of the finals. I was constantly talking to him while getting ready, which made me calm my nerves down. The experience of winning a silver medal in my first international event was much special for me,” he said.

Bapi Hansda's partnership with coach Martin Owens

What is more intriguing is the fact that Bapi Hansda’s current coach Martin Owens has been working with him for only four months. “I only came to India about a year ago. I have been looking after Bapi as a coach since about January. I am the head coach here so I am ultimately responsible for athletes, but working specifically for hurdles and we started off in January,” Owens, Head Coach of the Odisha Reliance HPC told Republic World.

Bapi Hansda’s achievements so far: